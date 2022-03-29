Humanoid Robot Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 11:08:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- Humanoid Robot Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



Global Humanoid Robot Market is valued at approximately USD 1,107 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 35% over the forecast period . Humanoid robots are the robots that usually be similar to the body shape and attributes of humans, like the capability to walk in an upright position. Humanoid robots also possess a physical appearance similar to that of a human, which includes a head, two arms, and two legs. These robots often have the attribute of autonomous learning, safe collaboration with the adjacent environment and humans, and self-maintenance. They are employed in several application areas, including scientific research, media & entertainment, automotive manufacturing line, personal assistance, education, and many others. The humanoid robots have been developed with artificial intelligence techniques and algorithms to increase in extreme tasks, such as space exploration missions. Several sensors (such as proprioceptive and exteroceptive sensors) and actuators are also used in the development of humanoid robots to determine the surrounding attributes to help the robots work effectively. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate market growth around the world. Moreover, the increasing usage of a humanoid robot in the retail and educational sectors, along with the advent of product launches are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, Russia has introduced a new humanoid robot, named Fyodor to the International Space Station (ISS) on the first unscrewed Soyuz spacecraft. Similarly, in 2017, Dubai police have revealed a new Robocop, a humanoid robot, which aimed at aiding individuals in malls & streets, secure the city as well as fight crime. Therefore, such type of initiative is expected to accelerate the demand for Humanoid Robots around the world. Recently, the COVID-19 is widely spread throughout the world, thus the utility for humanoid robots has surged, due to the technological enhancements in humanoid robots help in managing enormous staffing deficiencies in supply chain and healthcare owing to the requirement of social distancing to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. This is likely to strengthen the usage of humanoid robots thereby, the market would grow at a significant rate in the forthcoming year. However, the high initial cost and R&D expense are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Humanoid Robot market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of humanoid robots in retail and scientific research, along with the presence of a significant number of vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to the high deployment of humanoid robots for the personal assistance and caregiving application in the emerging countries, such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

DST Robot Co..

Engineered Arts Limited

Hajime Research Institute

Hanson Robotics Limited

Honda Robotics ASIMO

Kawada Robotics Corp.

Qihan Technology Co., Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Corp

Toshiba Corporation

Trossen Robotics

Ubtech Robotics Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Wheel Drive

Biped

By Application:

Retail

Hospitality

Education & Scientific Research

Healthcare

Military & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Humanoid Robot Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Humanoid Robot Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Humanoid Robot Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Humanoid Robot Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Humanoid Robot Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Humanoid Robot Market Dynamics

3.1. Humanoid Robot Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Humanoid Robot Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Humanoid Robot Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Humanoid Robot Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Humanoid Robot Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Humanoid Robot Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Wheel Drive

5.4.2. Biped

Chapter 6. Global Humanoid Robot Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Humanoid Robot Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Humanoid Robot Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Humanoid Robot Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Retail

6.4.2. Hospitality

6.4.3. Education & Scientific Research

6.4.4. Healthcare

6.4.5. Military & Defense

6.4.6. Others

Chapter 7. Global Humanoid Robot Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Humanoid Robot Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Humanoid Robot Market

7.2.1. U.S. Humanoid Robot Market

7.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Humanoid Robot Market

7.3. Europe Humanoid Robot Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Humanoid Robot Market

7.3.2. Germany Humanoid Robot Market

7.3.3. France Humanoid Robot Market

7.3.4. Spain Humanoid Robot Market

7.3.5. Italy Humanoid Robot Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Humanoid Robot Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Humanoid Robot Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Humanoid Robot Market

7.4.2. India Humanoid Robot Market

7.4.3. Japan Humanoid Robot Market

7.4.4. Australia Humanoid Robot Market

7.4.5. South Korea Humanoid Robot Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Humanoid Robot Market

7.5. Latin America Humanoid Robot Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Humanoid Robot Market

7.5.2. Mexico Humanoid Robot Market

7.6. Rest of The World Humanoid Robot Market

