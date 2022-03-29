OTA Transmission Platform Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 11:07:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- OTA Transmission Platform Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Market Overview:

Global OTA Transmission Platform Market is valued at approximately USD 95.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.4% over the forecast period. Over-the-Air (OTA) is a type of platform for wireless transmission in the broadcasting sector. OTA transmission platforms are increasingly used in television and radio platforms for broadcasting channels wirelessly. With the advancement in transmission technology, the broadcasting industry is also varying its broadcasting channel platform by adopting advanced technology transmission platforms. The significant technology used in the OTA transmission platform is Advanced Television Systems Committee (ARTC) 3.0 standard, which is a next-generation transmission platform that deploys advanced error correction for the physical layer and new technologies to create wireless data via an IP delivery system. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to accelerate market growth around the world. Moreover, the increasing penetration of digital television around the world, along with the technological advancements and digitalization in television broadcasting are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the VIVE Network (Texas, U.S.), around 31% of U.S. households have owned 4K Ultra HDTV in 2018, represent an increase from nearly 16% in 2017. In 2017, as per the Statista, over 4 million households in Japan owned a 4K TV and this figure is expected to grow to almost 27 million households in the fiscal year of 2024., as per the Statista. Therefore, this factor is expected to accelerate the demand for the OTA Transmission Platform around the world. Although, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has been increasing the demand for the OTA transmission platform due to several regional government has imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Therefore, many people temporarily do not have any kind of work, which results that they are getting more engaged in watching television. This is likely to leverage the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of sufficient OTA infrastructure is one of the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-58630

The regional analysis of the global OTA Transmission Platform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing popularity of 4K and 8K televisions, along with the presence of a significant number of market players in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period . Factors such as the rapid digitization in the television broadcasting industry, along with the rise in the improvement of picture quality and wireless transmission platforms would create lucrative growth prospects for the OTA Transmission Platform market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AirTV L.L.C

Channel Master

GatesAir Inc.

Gemalto NV

Harmonic Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

One Media 3.0 LLC.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

TiVo Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

Services

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: >>https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-58630

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global OTA Transmission Platform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. OTA Transmission Platform Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. OTA Transmission Platform Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global OTA Transmission Platform Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global OTA Transmission Platform Market Dynamics

3.1. OTA Transmission Platform Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global OTA Transmission Platform Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global OTA Transmission Platform Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global OTA Transmission Platform Market by Component, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global OTA Transmission Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. OTA Transmission Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Platform

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global OTA Transmission Platform Market, Regional Analysis

6.1. OTA Transmission Platform Market, Regional Market Snapshot

6.2. North America OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.2.1. U.S. OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.1.2. Platform Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

6.2.2. Canada OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.3. Europe OTA Transmission Platform Market Snapshot

6.3.1. U.K. OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.3.2. Germany OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.3.3. France OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.3.4. Spain OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.3.5. Italy OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.3.6. Rest of Europe OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific OTA Transmission Platform Market Snapshot

6.4.1. China OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.4.2. India OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.4.3. Japan OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.4.4. Australia OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.4.5. South Korea OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.5. Latin America OTA Transmission Platform Market Snapshot

6.5.1. Brazil OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.5.2. Mexico OTA Transmission Platform Market

6.6. Rest of The World OTA Transmission Platform Market

Chapter 7. Competitive Intelligence

7.1. Top Market Strategies

7.2. Company Profiles

7.2.1. AirTV L.L.C

7.2.1.1. Key Information

7.2.1.2. Overview

7.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

7.2.1.4. Product Summary

7.2.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2.2. Channel Master

7.2.3. GatesAir Inc.

7.2.4. Gemalto NV

7.2.5. Harmonic Inc.

7.2.6. LG Electronics Inc.

7.2.7. One Media 3.0 LLC.

7.2.8. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

7.2.9. SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

7.2.10. TiVo Corporation

For more information about this report visit: >>Ota transmission platform Market"

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post OTA Transmission Platform Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.