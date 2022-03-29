Document Camera Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 11:05:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Document Camera Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)



"Market Overview:

Global Document Camera Market is valued approximately at USD 342.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period. Document cameras, often known as visual presenter systems, are used to capture images of documents that can be displayed to wide audiences in real time Projectors or other display media. The document camera captures pictures mounted on the system arm with a high-definition camera that enables movement around the page. Throughout the corporate and educational industries, the document camera is primarily used to display handwritten notes, documents or other two- or three-dimensional objects. Growing demand for digitized classroom and business solution content. Organizations are investing in enhancing the quality of conference rooms with advanced digital technologies which are expected to boost the demand for document cameras or visual presenters. The key players of global Document Camera market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition and others. In June 2019 at Infocomm 2019, WolfVision (Austria) unveiled 3 new solutions for the US consumer. These products are the vSolution Meeting, an intuitive room scheduling and meeting management tool, Cynap Pure, a wireless presentation appliance with 4 K capabilities, and the VZ-8.UHD visualizer. AVer Information launched a mechanical arm-visualizer AVerVision M15-13 M in December 2019. This model is the smallest, lightweight document camera AVer has ever produced to date. In the contrary, the market growth is restricted by factors such as unreliable infrastructure in developing countries. Whereas, Increasing penetration of wireless connectivity document cameras is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Document Camera market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and increasing demand for higher quality products leading to strict quality inspections. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as large number of manufacturing industries specially Food and Pharmaceutical industries couple with increasing government regulations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Document Camera market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AVer Information

WolfVision

ELMO Company

Seiko Epson

IPEVO

Lumens Digital Optics

Pathway Innovations and Technologies

QOMO

Hue

SMART Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Portable

Non-portable

By Connection Type:

Wired

Wireless

By End User:

Education

Corporate

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Document Camera Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

