Document Camera Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 11:05:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- Document Camera Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Document Camera Market is valued approximately at USD 342.3 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.1% over the forecast period. Document cameras, often known as visual presenter systems, are used to capture images of documents that can be displayed to wide audiences in real time Projectors or other display media. The document camera captures pictures mounted on the system arm with a high-definition camera that enables movement around the page. Throughout the corporate and educational industries, the document camera is primarily used to display handwritten notes, documents or other two- or three-dimensional objects. Growing demand for digitized classroom and business solution content. Organizations are investing in enhancing the quality of conference rooms with advanced digital technologies which are expected to boost the demand for document cameras or visual presenters. The key players of global Document Camera market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition and others. In June 2019 at Infocomm 2019, WolfVision (Austria) unveiled 3 new solutions for the US consumer. These products are the vSolution Meeting, an intuitive room scheduling and meeting management tool, Cynap Pure, a wireless presentation appliance with 4 K capabilities, and the VZ-8.UHD visualizer. AVer Information launched a mechanical arm-visualizer AVerVision M15-13 M in December 2019. This model is the smallest, lightweight document camera AVer has ever produced to date. In the contrary, the market growth is restricted by factors such as unreliable infrastructure in developing countries. Whereas, Increasing penetration of wireless connectivity document cameras is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Document Camera market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and increasing demand for higher quality products leading to strict quality inspections. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as large number of manufacturing industries specially Food and Pharmaceutical industries couple with increasing government regulations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Document Camera market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
AVer Information
WolfVision
ELMO Company
Seiko Epson
IPEVO
Lumens Digital Optics
Pathway Innovations and Technologies
QOMO
Hue
SMART Technologies
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Portable
Non-portable
By Connection Type:
Wired
Wireless
By End User:
Education
Corporate
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Document Camera Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Document camera Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Document camera Market, by Product Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Document camera Market, by Connection Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Document camera Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Document camera Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Document camera Market Dynamics
3.1. Document camera Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Document camera Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Document camera Market, by Product Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Document camera Market by Product Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Document camera Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Document camera Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Portable
5.4.2. Non-portable
Chapter 6. Global Document camera Market, by Connection Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Document camera Market by Connection Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Document camera Market Estimates & Forecasts by Connection Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)
6.4. Document camera Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Wired
6.4.2. Wireless
Chapter 7. Global Document camera Market, by End User
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Document camera Market by End User, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Document camera Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Million)
7.4. Document camera Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Education
7.4.2. Corporate
7.4.3. Others
For more information about this report visit: >>Document camera Market"
