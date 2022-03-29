Intellect Data Announces Intellect INFER, the Advanced Text, Image, and Video Analytics Platform Powered by Intellect² ™



Intellect Data

Company Logo





DENVER - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Intellect Data, Inc. is proud to release Intellect² INFER, a platform that enables data teams of all skill levels to implement powerful solutions that can quickly analyze and turn any image, video, or text into actionable data intelligence. INFER automates the application of data science to real-world problems (AutoML), resulting in smarter, faster, and simpler solutions driven by Intellect² ™. INFER's SaaS and APIs leverage embedded machine learning, deep learning, and AI componentry under the covers that support rapid deployment.

INFER provides data professionals with a modern data platform that performs advanced data analysis such as optical character recognition (OCR), text extraction, text classification, sentiment analysis, image classification, image similarity, object detection, facial recognition, image segmentation, semantic segmentation, instance segmentation, content filtering, recommender systems, anomaly detection. System features include capabilities to load, annotate, label, deduce, and model data at scale.

Maximize data value while minimizing the heavy lifting often associated with data projects with Intellect INFER's no-code and low-code implementation paths.

Rapidly accelerate data science productivity

Quickly identify information and relationships from data buried in file systems, databases, data warehouses, data lakes, or data streams

Leverage pre-built and custom trained models

Empower non-experts

"We are excited to make INFER available to businesses of all sizes, to empower them with state-of-the-art technology providing significant value with ease of implementation, without the out-sized expense," said Todd Smith, CEO. "We believe that every company can benefit from our technology to improve their operations, products, sales, and service."

To learn more about empowering your organization with advanced analytics and obtain a no-obligation free trial, visit: https://intellectdata.com/intellect-infer/

About Intellect Data

Intellect Data is a software solutions company incorporating data science and artificial intelligence into modern digital products with Intellect² ™. Intellect Data develops and implements software, software components, and software as a service (SaaS) for enterprise, desktop, web, mobile, Cloud, IoT, wearables, and AR/VR environments. Locate us on the web at www.intellectdata.com.

Media Relations:

Intellect Data

USA: +1 303-997-0302 | +1 855-603-3178

intellect2@intellectdata.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: