As Music Festival Season Takes Off, Rythmia Life Advancement Center Offers a Different Experience

Dating back to Woodstock, music festivals have been associated with the recreational use of psychedelics. With music festival season beginning in mid-March, Rythmia Life Advancement Center says it is important to distinguish between using recreational psychedelics and experiencing plant medicine like ayahuasca as an intentional experience.

"Being at a concert and wanting to increase your serotonins with your friends is one experience, and it can be satisfying," Rythmia founder Gerard Powell said. "But a festival and a ceremony offer completely different psychedelic experiences. The guided use of ayahuasca in a shamanic intervention can lead you to spiritual, emotional and psychic healing. It's a journey of self-discovery."

Rythmia allows guests to escape their daily lives to embark on unique healing journeys that feature ancient plant medicine and spirituality. Its team of naturopathic healers, health specialists, and spiritual teachers work in tandem to create unique, integrative healing programs for guests. These programs are built around modalities with the goal of bringing personal insight and empowerment to participants.

Guests are offered a selection of plant medicine ceremonies, meditation workshops, spa treatments, spiritual mind treatments, yoga regimens, and healthy food as they enjoy their life-changing stay at the resort. They also learn how to be more mindfully present, how to use physical activity to manage stress, and ways to connect with their emotions in a safe, inviting environment.

"From the moment you set foot on our property, you'll feel at home, nourished, and cared for," Powell said. "People who visit Rythmia even once a year for a personal reset are able to achieve this by embracing the opportunities we offer to promote self-awareness, clarity, self-realization and release tension."

Ayahuasca is an increasingly popular plant medicine, known for its psychedelic effects that can help users experience transformational journeys of self-discovery and reflection. Plant medicines have become more accepted and more widely used in the wake of clinical studies that show ayahuasca, psilocybin, and iboga have huge promise in treating conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), opiate addiction, nicotine addiction, alcoholism, anxiety, and depression.

Retreats, like Rythmia Life Advancement Center, are a valuable resource for anyone interested in pursuing the powers of plant medicine. To learn more, visit www.rythmia.com.

