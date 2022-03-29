cStor Achieves Cisco Advanced Security Architecture Specialization

Cisco Advanced Security Architecture Specialist Certification
Cisco Advanced Security Architecture Specialist Certification
cStor, a leading provider of cybersecurity, modern infrastructure and digital transformation solutions, announced today that the company has obtained the Cisco Advanced Security Architecture Specialization Certification recognizing cStor's ability to deliver Cisco-based security solutions.
As a Cisco Advanced Security Architect, cStor has proven its ability to provide an advanced skill set to meet customers' needs to secure their businesses against numerous and complex threats. cStor achieved the specialization through in-depth training, sales capabilities, technology skills and service offerings required to sell, design, deploy and support comprehensive security architecture solutions.
With Cisco Advanced Security Architecture Specialization status, cStor receives advanced access to programs, tools and services that can help support its client efforts.
"The Cisco Advanced Security Architecture Specialization was a critical step for cStor to demonstrate our dedication to helping our clients' architect and deliver robust security solutions that solve their toughest challenges," said Pete Schmitt, CTO of cStor. "We are honored to be recognized for this commitment to providing reliable, secure, industry-leading IT infrastructure solutions for our clients."
About cStor
cStor helps companies strategize, create and implement cybersecurity, modern infrastructure and digital transformation solutions that help clients use IT to enable business transformation, reduce costs and gain competitive advantage. cStor's proven capabilities with key data center, cloud and cybersecurity technologies give clients the ability to collaborate with certified experts, and the confidence to move their business forward faster, more efficiently and more securely than ever before. cStor serves clients across the southwest region with a focused, collaborative approach and superior results. For more information, visit www.cstor.com.
