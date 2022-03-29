Bionic Eye Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 10:56:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Bionic Eye Market is valued at approximately USD 183.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period
Global Bionic Eye Market is valued at approximately USD 183.5 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period . Bionic eye, also referred to as visual prosthesis, is an experimental visual device used to restore the visual function of the patient experiencing partial or complete blindness. Many devices and surgeries have been developed, typically modeled on the cochlear implant or bionic ear device, so as to heal the blindness of the individuals. Bionic eye is usually considered as artificial eye which can deliver visual sensation to the brain and often helps the people to improve the vision abilities, which is resulting in the higher market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases due to growing geriatric population, increasing funding by public and private organizations, and intensive research and development (R&D) focused on product innovation are the few factors responsible for the impressive CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91679
According to the World Health Organization, nearly 2.2 billion people were affected with vision impairment or blindness in October 2019, of which at least 1 billion people had preventable or unaddressed conditions around the world. Similarly, as per the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, in 2018, more than 21 million of Vietnamese required eye care services, Out of which over 3 million Vietnamese students are having eyesight problems. Thus, surge in vision-related complications may promote the adoption of the therapeutic or corrective devices, which has led to a boost in the demand for bionic eye all over the world. However, the high cost of bionic eye and the high research and development cost are the prime factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period .
The regional analysis of the global Bionic Eye market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising awareness concerning vision-related problem, intensive research activities, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence eye-related or ophthalmic disorder such as myopia and presbyopia coupled with growing geriatric population across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bionic Eye market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Second Sight Medical Products LLC
Nidek Co. Ltd.
Nano Retina Ltd.
MetaModal LLC
Biomedical Technologies
Bionic Vision Technologies
NeoStrata
Monash Vision Group
Pixium Vision
Request For Sample Reports:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91679
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
External Eye
Implanted Eye
By Technology:
Electronic
Mechanical
By End-Use:
Hospitals
Ophthalmic Clinics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Bionic Eye Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.