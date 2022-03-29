Biological Data Visualization Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 10:54:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- Biological Data Visualization Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
Global Biological Data Visualization Market is valued approximately at USD 741.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period Biological Data Visualization includes advances in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies and new sequencing machines for better understanding of networks and interactions of chemical components, as well as the analysis of relations such as gene regulation, alignments, macromolecular structures, phylogenies, systems biology, microscopy, variance, co-variance etc. It is used in various end use application including hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research and others.
The rising adoption of virtual reality environment and advanced analytical tool along with the growing utilization of AI for big data concerns with large size and complexity of biological data are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising R&D spending on pharmaceutical and healthcare sector in order to provide advanced technologies will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Statista, the global research and development spending in pharmaceutical industry was USD 136 billion in 2012 and has been risen to USD 186 billion in 2019 . Also, it is expected to rise to USD 233 billion spending of global research and development in pharmaceutical industry in 2026. However, the unavailability of computational consistency for data management and problems related to user interface is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biological Data Visualization market during the forecast period.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91659
The regional analysis of global Biological Data Visualization market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the high R&D investment in the region positively impacts the advancement of these sectors, accelerating the demand for analysis software to visualize the biological data generated or required for these fields. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Genialis, Inc.
Agilent Technologies
QIAGEN
Carl Zeiss AG
Oxford Instruments
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
Genedata AG
Olympus Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technique:
Microscopy
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Sequencing
X-ray Crystallography
Others
Request For Sample Reports:https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91659
By Application:
Cell and Organism Imaging
Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling
Genomic Analysis
Alignments, Phylogeny, and Evolution
Systems Biology
By Platform:
Windows
Mac OS
Linux
Others
By End Use:
Academic Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Other Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Biological Data Visualization Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Biological Data Visualization Market, by Technique, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Biological Data Visualization Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Biological Data Visualization Market, by Platform, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.5. Biological Data Visualization Market, by End Use, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Biological Data Visualization Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Biological Data Visualization Market Dynamics
3.1. Biological Data Visualization Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Biological Data Visualization Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Biological Data Visualization Market, by Technique
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Biological Data Visualization Market by Technique, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Biological Data Visualization Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technique 2017-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Biological Data Visualization Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Microscopy
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Biological Data Visualization Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.