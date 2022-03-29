Digital Transformation Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 10:50:54 / Comserve Inc. / -- Digital Transformation Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
"Market Overview:
Global Digital Transformation Market is valued approximately USD 405 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.50 % over the forecast period. Digital Transformation uses digital technologies to create new and modify existing business processes, customer experiences and culture to cope with the changing business and market requirements. These software aid organizations in educating and training their internal teams regarding various aspects of their organizations. Moreover, digitally transformed organizations can familiarize to the evolving technological landscape and are able to tackle abrupt shifts in the industry. More importantly, a major part of the market growth is anticipated to be driven by companies investing in mobility, cloud platforms, and big data technologies as part of their development of Digital Experience Platforms (DXP). Moreover, increasing penetration of mobile devices and apps fuels the market growth. As per China daily 40 billion chips were manufactured in the first quarter of 2018 an increase of 15.2% from 2017 and 420 million mobile phones were produced in the same year an increase of 0.5% from the previous year. As per Indian cellular Association (ICA) the annual production of mobile phones in the country increased to 11 million in 2017 from 3 million in 2014. Which makes the country accountable for 11% of the total global mobile phone production. Further, the use of advanced technologies namely, IoT, cloud, mobility, big data and social media has augmented innovation and transformation in business ecosystems driving the market growth. As per Statista, the North American IoT market has grown from USD 140 billion in 2012 to USD 330 billion in 2018. Also, as per the same source, the number of IoT units in Canada in 2013 amounted to 28 million which increased to 114 million units in 2018.However, security and privacy concerns for confidential data impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period. Although, demand for personalized digital transformation presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Digital Transformation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing digitalization and penetration of connected devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Digital Transformation market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Microsoft Corporation
SAP SE
Cognizant
Adobe Inc.
Dell EMC
IBM Corporation
Google LLC
Marlabs Inc.
Accenture plc
Broadcom Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Cloud Computing
Big Data and Analytics
Mobility/Social Media
Cybersecurity
Artificial Intelligence
By Deployment Type:
On-premises
Cloud
By Vertical:
BFSI
Retail
Education
Healthcare
IT and telecom
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Government
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows::
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Digital Transformation Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Digital Transformation Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Digital Transformation Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Digital Transformation Market, by Deployment Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Digital Transformation Market, by Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Digital Transformation Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Digital Transformation Market Dynamics
3.1. Digital Transformation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Digital Transformation Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Digital Transformation Market, by Technology
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Digital Transformation Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Digital Transformation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Digital Transformation Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Cloud Computing
5.4.2. Big Data and Analytics
5.4.3. Mobility/Social Media
5.4.4. Cybersecurity
5.4.5. Artificial Intelligence
Chapter 6. Global Digital Transformation Market, by Deployment Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Digital Transformation Market by Deployment Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Digital Transformation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Digital Transformation Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. On-premises
6.4.2. Cloud
Chapter 7. Global Digital Transformation Market, by Vertical
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Digital Transformation Market by Vertical, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Digital Transformation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical, 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4. Digital Transformation Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. BFSI
7.4.2. Retail
7.4.3. Education
7.4.4. Healthcare
7.4.5. IT and telecom
7.4.6. Media and Entertainment
7.4.7. Manufacturing
7.4.8. Government
7.4.9. Others
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
