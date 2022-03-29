Waphyto Launches New Regena Balancing Toner for the Global Market

Waphyto Regena Balancing Toner
SkinCare
Regena Balancing Toner was first released to celebrate Waphyto's one-year anniversary and as a companion to the skincare range's original Regena Toner. This new formula features a lightweight texture that deeply hydrates and balances skin moisture levels, utilizing an innovative plant-based collagen, as well as a host of other holistic ingredients proprietary to the brand.
Features and Benefits of Regena Balancing Toner
What makes Regena Balancing Toner unique is that it includes a special Phyto Collage component which is derived from "natto" soybeans. To create this ingredient, Waphtyo uses a specialized fermentation process that refines the ingredient, creating smaller molecules. This then allows the plant-based collagen alternative to be seamlessly infused into the skin, promoting hydration from the inside out, and resulting in better moisture retention in the skin over time.
Other key ingredients in this formula are lemon and rose blossom waters from the Mikawa region, mulberry root, plus extracts of saxifrage, comfrey, rosemary, passion fruit, and chamomile.
Regena Balancing Toner also features an enchanting aromatherapy fragrance inspired by French phytotherapy, containing jasmine, frankincense, damask rose, sandalwood, geranium, grapefruit, Roman chamomile, ylang-ylang, camphor leaf, orange, cymbopogon martinii, and vetiveria.
About Waphyto's Proprietary Ingredients
Located on the Median Tectonic Line, the soil of Mikawa is known for its unique energy and high levels of nutrients. For creating all of the brand's plant-powered beauty and wellness products, Waphyto infuses each formula with five signature ingredients, which are cultivated at the brand's headquarters. Including:
- Mulberry Extract - Improving skin moisture levels
- Japanese Calendula - Antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and skin-nourishing benefits
- Gotu Kola - Potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties
- Mugwort - Astringent, anti-inflammatory
- Horsetail - Encouraging skin rejuvenation and repair
About The Skincare Collection
Waphyto's skincare range was designed to support healthy, radiant skin for all skin types, ages, and genders. All products contained in this collection focus on hydrating, replenishing, and repairing the skin at a cellular level. They have been proven effective for addressing signs of aging, environmental damage, and other common modern-day skin stressors.
About The Power of Plants Meets Modern Cosmetic Science
Developed by award-winning plant scientist Atsuko Morita, based on her knowledge of traditional herbalism and modern beauty technology, Waphyto is a self-care and wellness brand that combines the finest natural ingredients with the most sophisticated cosmetic innovations.
From skincare to body and hair care, Waphyto products embody an appreciation for Japanese Wa culture - promoting peace and harmony. With a passion for preserving the purity of nature, Waphyto works to ensure that all ingredients and formulas meet the highest standards of the company's scientists and herbalists, as well as those of today's socially responsible marketplace.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.