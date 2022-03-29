Waphyto Launches New Regena Balancing Toner for the Global Market



Waphyto Regena Balancing Toner

SkinCare





TOKYO - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Regena Balancing Toner was first released to celebrate Waphyto's one-year anniversary and as a companion to the skincare range's original Regena Toner. This new formula features a lightweight texture that deeply hydrates and balances skin moisture levels, utilizing an innovative plant-based collagen, as well as a host of other holistic ingredients proprietary to the brand.

Features and Benefits of Regena Balancing Toner

What makes Regena Balancing Toner unique is that it includes a special Phyto Collage component which is derived from "natto" soybeans. To create this ingredient, Waphtyo uses a specialized fermentation process that refines the ingredient, creating smaller molecules. This then allows the plant-based collagen alternative to be seamlessly infused into the skin, promoting hydration from the inside out, and resulting in better moisture retention in the skin over time.

Other key ingredients in this formula are lemon and rose blossom waters from the Mikawa region, mulberry root, plus extracts of saxifrage, comfrey, rosemary, passion fruit, and chamomile.

Regena Balancing Toner also features an enchanting aromatherapy fragrance inspired by French phytotherapy, containing jasmine, frankincense, damask rose, sandalwood, geranium, grapefruit, Roman chamomile, ylang-ylang, camphor leaf, orange, cymbopogon martinii, and vetiveria.

About Waphyto's Proprietary Ingredients

Located on the Median Tectonic Line, the soil of Mikawa is known for its unique energy and high levels of nutrients. For creating all of the brand's plant-powered beauty and wellness products, Waphyto infuses each formula with five signature ingredients, which are cultivated at the brand's headquarters. Including:

Mulberry Extract - Improving skin moisture levels



Japanese Calendula - Antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and skin-nourishing benefits



Gotu Kola - Potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties



Mugwort - Astringent, anti-inflammatory



Horsetail - Encouraging skin rejuvenation and repair

About The Skincare Collection

Waphyto's skincare range was designed to support healthy, radiant skin for all skin types, ages, and genders. All products contained in this collection focus on hydrating, replenishing, and repairing the skin at a cellular level. They have been proven effective for addressing signs of aging, environmental damage, and other common modern-day skin stressors.

About The Power of Plants Meets Modern Cosmetic Science

Developed by award-winning plant scientist Atsuko Morita, based on her knowledge of traditional herbalism and modern beauty technology, Waphyto is a self-care and wellness brand that combines the finest natural ingredients with the most sophisticated cosmetic innovations.

From skincare to body and hair care, Waphyto products embody an appreciation for Japanese Wa culture - promoting peace and harmony. With a passion for preserving the purity of nature, Waphyto works to ensure that all ingredients and formulas meet the highest standards of the company's scientists and herbalists, as well as those of today's socially responsible marketplace.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: