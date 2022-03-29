Surface Mountable Laser Direct Structuring Antenna (LDS) Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 10:36:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- Surface Mountable Laser Direct Structuring Antenna (LDS) Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Surface Mountable Laser Direct Structuring Antenna (LDS) market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.54% over the forecast period. Antenna design with Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) technology offers the designers huge flexibility. LDS technology is one of the most advanced and robust 3D antenna manufacturing technology available. According to Multiple Dimensions AG, over one billion LDS antennas have been produced in the past decade. With LDS technology, antenna designers can create compelling antenna designs with new degrees of freedom in three dimensions. Multi-band, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, CDMA, GSM, Cellular 3G, 4G LTE, and emerging 5G frequencies are served. LDS antennas cover the full spectrum of today's and tomorrow's mobile RF devices. Antennas manufactured using LDS are completely Surface Mount Technology (SMT) capable. Components on flat surfaces and the same level can be mounted using automatic assembly.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90611



- LDS technology gives flexibility for geometric 3D design providing freedom in making antenna products beyond the previously often used flex circuit based antenna technologies. LDS is a better alternative to metal stamped or flexible adhesive antenna designs where the antenna's shape is too complicated or when the space allowed for placement is limited. Another one of the benefits of LDS is that the design frieze can be done much later.



Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronics is Expected to Hold Significant Share



- LDS technology is used in a wide variety of antenna applications, including Smart Watches Activity Trackers, Wearable Sensors, Headphones, Earbuds, Laptops and Notebooks, Gaming Consoles, and VR Headsets. Model diversity, design, miniaturization, and cost reductions characterize the development of electronic devices. End consumers expect an increasing number of functions in the very latest, compact housings. LDS technology possesses excellent potential for the miniaturization of components. At the same time, it offers outstanding flexibility where the modification and improvement of functionality are concerned when features for multiple products need to be modified variably. Millions of antennas for mobile telephones and laptops manufactured using LDS technology have proven this time and again.

- Smartphones also contain molded interconnect devices (MIDs) based on LDS technology. Millions of phones utilize these 3D-MIDs as space-saving integrated antennas. The fast processing of 3D-MIDs with LDS is very economical, especially in comparison with other methods. This could be significantly important in the mobile phone industry, which no longer uses aluminum housings in 5G generation smartphones due to the necessary frequencies. As a result, plastic became the focus of technological attention, coupled with the LDS process. Most antennas do not perform efficiently in an all-metal cover. Therefore, for better antenna performance, plastic is utilized to cover the antenna portion of the smartphone. However, a capacitive-feed antenna can be enclosed in an all-metal mobile-handset case.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth



- The Asia Pacific region is one of the significant markets for surface mountable laser direct structuring antenna owing to the high manufacturing of consumer electronics and IoT products such as smartphones, laptops, earphones, smartwatches, etc. Additionally, the region is increasingly investing in 5G market.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-90611

Countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea are increasingly investing in the development of the domestic 5G market, which is also expected to significantly boost the manufacturing of 5G compatible smartphones in the region and turn, could create a positive impact on the market due to the adoption of LDS for the antennas preset in smartphone supporting 5G.

- According to GSMA, China is about to become one of the world's leading 5G markets over the next few years, with Chinese mobile operators expected to invest an additional USD 58 billion in 5G network rollouts over the next two years. Twenty-four Asia Pacific markets would likely have launched 5G by 2025. According to the Ericsson Mobility Report Nov-2019, 5G subscriptions have taken place in South Korea, with around 3 million subscribers recorded in just a few months. China has invested in a 5G national action plan to organize its industry R&D and deployment efforts through the support of the central government. As of October 2019, China already had over 80,000 5G macro base stations, specifically cellular towers with antennas and other hardware to beam wireless signals over broad areas.



Competitive Landscape



The Surface Mountable Laser Direct Structuring Antenna (LDS) market is quite consolidated with few players such as Molex LLC, Taoglas Limited, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, Tongda Group Holdings Limited hold a significant share in the market. The players in the market are launching innovative solutions, forming partnerships, and mergers to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence.



- July 2020 - Taoglas Limited formed a collaboration with Arrow Electronics, which includes a distribution agreement focused on IoT products and services. Taoglas and Arrow's comprehensive distribution agreement provides customers streamlined access to Taoglas' extensive portfolio of the antenna and RF design offerings.

- June 2020 - Digi-Key Electronics announced that it had expanded its product portfolio by signing a U.S. distribution partnership with Amphenol Corporation, offering Digi-Key customers a broad offering of the RF combiner, antenna, and RF filter products. This collaboration further rounds out Digi-Key's offering of the entire Amphenol product line.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET INSIGHTS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis​

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

Request For Full Report >> Surface Mountable Laser Direct Structuring Antenna (LDS) Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Surface Mountable Laser Direct Structuring Antenna (LDS) Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.