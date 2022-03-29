Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 10:37:12 / Comserve Inc. / -- Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Technological advancements and innovations drive the growth of the market in cooking equipment and techniques. Besides, rigorous regulatory standards held by many government agencies and associations for the obstruction of fire mishaps in industrial cooking areas are also fostering the growth of this market.



- In the food manufacturing business, the sensitivity of industrial kitchens to fire accidents with an enhanced rate of appropriation of high-energy cooking equipment is boosting the need for the industrial cooking fire protection systems worldwide. Fire protection systems companies are investing massively in R&D that would lead to innovative and active fire protection products.

- Fire suppressing systems such as fire extinguishers and fire pumps resume garnering notable traction, as commercial kitchens have a high number of potential fire sources, flammable substances, and the risk of accelerated spread. On the contrary, the low average unit cost of fire response systems remains to translate into more substantial volume sales exceed gains.

Key Market Trends



Fire Detection Systems to Drive the Market



- Increasing awareness of the safety and security of assets across the globe is expected to offer significant technological innovations in the Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market. Additionally, a rise in consumer spending on fire protection devices, especially across the enterprise and industrial sectors, to reduce the risk of accidents is expected to spur market growth.

- Implementing a smoke alarm and detection system has improved the safety quotient for industrial cooking fire protection systems. With technological development, the introduction of the wireless and addressable system has been the key to the improvement in the response time and has also assisted in reducing the false alarm frequency.

- According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2018, the U.S. fire departments responded to a total of 2,889,000 false alarms. Malicious, fraudulent calls increased by 22% compared to 2017, accounting for 171,500 of all fake calls. Besides, according to the Security Industry Association, in 2019, the U.S. security alarms market totaled USD 4.75 billion as against USD 3.38 billion in 2014.

- Increasingly, companies such as Kidde KN-COSM-BA and First Alert are adopting fire alarm systems equipped with optical technology and dual-sensing technology to ensure employee security and warehouse maintenance. As technological developments redefine various industrial requirements, these companies focus on developing fire alarm systems specific to the operations and working conditions of the end-use industries such as high rise security systems.



North America to Dominate the Market



- North America presently is the foremost regional market for industrial cooking fire protection systems and is expected to remain in its dominant position shortly. Commercial cooking amenities in the region are provided with advanced fire protection systems that foster alarm immediately on the detection of smoke or in the case of excess oil accumulation that can generate fire.

- The growing number of food processing plants in the United States is driving the industrial cooking FPS market in North America. Besides, strict regulatory standards held by government agencies and associations for the prevention of fire accidents in industrial cooking areas in the United States drive this market.

- Also, in North America, the technological advancements and modernization of industrial kitchens for high-quality service and safeguarding destruction to life and property due to fire accidents are stressing the growth of this market.

- The major players in this region include Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Ansul Incorporated, Emerson Electric & Co., and Gentex Corporation, among others.



Competitive Landscape



The Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Multiple organizations of the market focus on organic growth strategies such as product approvals, product launches, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations. These exercises have flagged the way for the enlargement of business and customer base of market companies. The market players from the industrial cooking fire protection systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industrial cooking fire protection systems.



- Feb 2020 - Halma, has acquired Sensit Technologies, LLC ("Sensit"), a gas leak detection company based in Indiana, USA. Sensit will become part of Halma's Process Safety sector and will continue to be led by its existing management team from its current location.

1 INTRODUCTION​

1.1 Study Assumptions​ and Market Definition​

1.2 Scope of the Study​



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY​



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY​



4 MARKET DYNAMICS​

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Marker Drivers

4.2.1 Sophisticated Modelling Techniques Used in the Heating Units

4.2.2 Inclusion of Technology and Modernization of Commercial Kitchens for Increased Efficiency

4.2.3 Increased regulation and compliance

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increased Cost of Upgrading Traditional Fire Detectors to Smart Detectors

4.3.2 Issues Related to False Alarms and Detection Failure

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

