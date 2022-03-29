Semiconductor and Electronic Parts Manufacturing Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 10:36:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- Semiconductor and Electronic Parts Manufacturing Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Semiconductor and Electronic Parts Manufacturing Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.12% over the forecast period. Miniaturization and increasing demand for high performance and energy-efficient electronic devices for applications across consumer devices (smart) further aid the growth. The overall semiconductor industry has been driven by smartphones and other applications across consumer electronics, automotive applications, etc. these industries have been driven by technology transitions, such as wireless technologies (5G) and Artificial intelligence. The electronics manufacturing further entails design and engineering, assembly, manufacturing, and testing services for electronic components and printed circuit board (PCB) assemblies. Aimed at original equipment manufacturers, it simplifies investment on automated assembly equipment. The manufacturer providers take care of different levels of automation, depending on the company and the project.



- In the current market scenario, as almost all the electronic devices, including laptops, smartphones, and computers make use of ICs, PCBs, and other packages, the demand for manufacturing is always on the rise. The increasing demand for MEMS, IC manufacturing, optics, and compound semiconductors may boost the planarization in semiconductor devices..

Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronics is Expected to Hold Significant Share



- This segment's trend has been to increase the adoption of various devices with an extended battery life of the device. Manufacturers are extending the battery capacity of their devices, and the demand for shorter charging is driving the market growth in this industry. The semiconductor and electronics industry is facing stiff competition from the ICs in this segment. The ICs have been the preferred choice in various devices, but they are highly dependent on semiconductors for their adapters. The smartphone is the major consumer of semiconductors in this segment. The smartphone has been a very competitive market in recent years. The manufacturers are developing charges that could charge the device in a very shorter duration due to which the current rating for these has gone from .5 milliamp to 5 milliamp.

- The trend has been the same for the PC and wearable devices. The manufacturers want their customers to spend less time plugged in. The manufacturers, like OPPO, one plus, Motorola, Samsung, and Apple, provide these fast charge adapters out of the box, and fast charging is the key to their marketing strategy. The more heavy-duty power adapters are used for Laptop and Tv segments. The power adapters operate at a much higher voltage and current for these devices. Recently, U-blox, a provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies, has partnered with TransSiP and Matrix Industries to create PowerWatch 2, a GPS smartwatch that is equipped with energy harvesting technology.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Hold Major Share



- The Asia-Pacific region is one of the significant markets for semiconductors and electronic parts manufacturing in the world, owing to its strong position in consumer electronics, semiconductors, and other telecommunications and equipment manufacturing industries. China has about 60-70% of the world's electronics production and assembly capacity. According to the Semiconductor Industry

Association (SIA), the country's semiconductor sales grew from USD 82.4 billion in 2015 to USD 143.7 billion in 2019. China also leads the world in 5G technology, with full network coverage planned in 50 cities by late-2020. The consumption of semiconductors is rapidly increasing in China, compared to other countries, owing to the continuing transfer of global, diverse electronic equipment to China. The product is a necessary component.

- Additionally, the space industry in China is evolving significantly, with an increasing number of private companies competing in multiple parts of the space industry. With the Chinese space industry starting to adopt advanced technology, major Chinese satellite operators are targeting the opportunity to use satellites in conjunction with 5G to interconnect offices, factories, IoT sensor devices, GPS, aircraft and vehicle navigation, and ship tracking part of hybrid 5G/satellite networks.



Competitive Landscape



The Semiconductor and Electronic Parts Manufacturing Market is moderately fragmented due to companies such as Jabil Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, etc. The players in the market are launching innovative solutions, forming partnerships, and mergers to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence.

5 MARKET DYNAMICS

