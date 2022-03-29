Orthopedic Software Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 10:34:39 / Comserve Inc. / -- Orthopedic Software Market Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Technological Innovation, Forecasts & Regional Analysis (Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East)
Global Orthopedic Software Market is valued at approximately USD 302 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period. The orthopedic software is an alternative to the antiquated system that allows orthopedic surgeon or physician to extemporize the way of sustaining the information concerning clinical data and treatment procedures by proficiently saving time. This software also helps in continuing electronic health records (EHR) and assists surgeons throughout the surgeries. It further ensures precise delivery of information regarding the medical factors, thereby encouraging the adoption of orthopedic software across the globe. Furthermore, the rise in incidence of osteoporosis and arthritis due to growing geriatric population, increasing number of orthopedic surgeries, and surging R&D activities are the few factors responsible for the market growth during the forecast period.
According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation report 2017, osteoporosis affects higher than 8.9 million fractures among people each year. Comprehensively, 1 in 3 women by the age 50 and 1 in 5 men by the age of 50 is expected to experience osteoporotic fractures in their lifetime. Also, more than 1.6 million hip fractures occur worldwide every year and it is expected to grow more than 4.5 million by 2050. In addition, as per the source, about 75% of all hip fractures occur in women and 25% of hip fracture in people are caused over 50 years of age. Thus, the rise in cases of osteoporosis is likely to promote the adoption of the orthopedic software all over the world. However, the high cost of orthopedic surgeries and the dearth of skilled professionals are the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of the global Orthopedic Software market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in number of orthopedic surgeries, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in in burden of orthopedic disorder due to growing geriatric population coupled with surging adoption orthopedic software solutions across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Orthopedic Software market across the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
International Business Machines Corporation
Athenahealth, Inc.
CureMD Healthcare
Greenway Health, LLC
Brainlab
Medstrat Inc.
Materialise NV
Nextgen Healthcare LLC
DrChrono Inc.
Allscripts healthcare solution Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Digital templating and preoperative planning software
Orthopedic EHR
Orthpedic Practice Management Software
Orthopedic PACS
Orthopedic RCM
Others
By Mode of Delivery:
Cloud/Web Based
On-Premise
By Application:
Orthopedic Surgery
Fracture Management
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Orthopedic Software Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Orthopedic Software Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Orthopedic Software Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Orthopedic Software Market, by Mode of Delivery, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Orthopedic Software Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Orthopedic Software Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Orthopedic Software Market Dynamics
3.1. Orthopedic Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Orthopedic Software Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Orthopedic Software Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Orthopedic Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Million)
5.4. Orthopedic Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Digital templating and preoperative planning software
5.4.2. Orthopedic EHR
5.4.3. Orthpedic Practice Management Software
5.4.4. Orthopedic PACS
5.4.5. Orthopedic RCM
5.4.6. Others
Chapter 6. Global Orthopedic Software Market, by Mode of Delivery
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Orthopedic Software Market by Mode of Delivery, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Orthopedic Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mode of Delivery 2017-2027 (USD Million)
6.4. Orthopedic Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Cloud/Web Based
