Eye Health Supplements Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period Forecast 2022-2031

Global Eye Health Supplements Market is valued approximately at USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period. Over the years, the healthcare industry has been reimbursing a prime impetus in the development of an effective health supplement for eye care. The development of advanced eye supplements has encouraged several ophthalmologists to recommend and utilize these new supplements among patients with weakening eyesight since it can prevent the occurrence of chronic eye diseases and improve the vision of eyes which is resulting in the higher market growth across the globe. Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of ophthalmic diseases due to growing geriatric population, increasing funding by public and private organizations, and intensive number of brands for eye health supplements are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there were nearly 2.2 billion people affected with eye-related or vision impairment diseases in October 2019, of which at least 1 billion people had unaddressed or preventable circumstances across the globe. Similarly, as per the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, in 2018, more than 21 million of Vietnamese people needed eye care services, of which over 3 million Vietnamese have eyesight problems. Thus, the surge in vision-related complications may promote the adoption of the eye health supplements, thereby boosting the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of eye supplements is one of the prime factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period.



The regional analysis of the global Eye Health Supplements market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising awareness concerning vision-related problem, increasing prevalence of chronic eye diseases, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence eye-related or ophthalmic disorder such as myopia and presbyopia coupled with growing geriatric population across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the eye health supplements market across the Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Nature's Bounty Co.

Amway International

Bausch + Lomb

Nutrivein

ZeaVision LLC

Kemin Industries, Inc.

EyeScience

NutraChamps



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Ingredient Type:

Lutein and Zeaxanthin

Antioxidants

Omega-3 Fatty acids

Flavonoids

Coenzyme Q10

Others



By Indication:

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Cataract

Dry Eye Syndrome

Inflammation

Others



By Formulation:

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Softgels

Liquid



By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Eye Health Supplements Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Eye Health Supplements Market, by Ingredient Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Eye Health Supplements Market, by Indication, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Eye Health Supplements Market, by Formulation, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Eye Health Supplements Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Eye Health Supplements Market Dynamics

3.1. Eye Health Supplements Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Eye Health Supplements Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Eye Health Supplements Market, by Ingredient Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Eye Health Supplements Market by Ingredient Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Eye Health Supplements Market Estimates & Forecasts by Ingredient Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Eye Health Supplements Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Lutein and Zeaxanthin

5.4.2. Antioxidants

5.4.3. Omega-3 Fatty acids

5.4.4. Flavonoids

5.4.5. Coenzyme Q10

