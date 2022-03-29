Stethoscope Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 10:29:48 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global Stethoscope Market is valued approximately at USD 400 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2020-2027.



Global Stethoscope Market is valued approximately at USD 400 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period. The stethoscope is a type of acoustic medical device used for listening the internal sounds of human body, such as lung and heart sounds. Stethoscope has a small disc-shaped resonator which is put alongside the skin, and one or two tubes attached to two earpieces. It can be utilized to listen to the sounds produced by the lung, heart, or intestines, and also the blood flow in veins and arteries. The integration of modern technology in stethoscope also provides cutting edge features, such as amplification of sound, audio recording, and improved diagnosis by reducing troublesome sounds. These sophisticated attributes offered by the technologically-advanced stethoscope may accelerate the adoption of stethoscope all over the world. Furthermore, the rise in incidence of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, surging adoption of technological-advanced medical devices like Bluetooth-integrated stethoscope, and growing government initiatives for spreading awareness related to chronic conditions are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, most of the deaths due to chronic disease are caused by cardiovascular diseases that account for almost 17.9 million people annually. While as per the American Heart Association (AHA), roughly 17.6 million CVD deaths were recorded in 2016 and is likely to reach almost 23.6 million by the year 2030. Thus, the rise in cases of CVD patients are likely to promote the adoption of the stethoscope all over the world. However, the high cost of electronic stethoscope and the dearth of skilled healthcare professionals are the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period.



The regional analysis of the global Stethoscope market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising awareness campaigns concerning chronic diseases, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in in burden of cardiovascular diseases due to growing geriatric population coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Stethoscope market across the Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Medline Industries Inc.

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.)

Eko Devices Inc.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Rudolf Riester GmbH

American Diagnostic Corporation

Cardionics

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type:

Cardiovascular Stethoscope

Neonatal Stethoscope

Infant Stethoscope

Pediatric Stethoscope

Fetal Stethoscope

Electronic Stethoscope

Teaching Stethoscope

Others



By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

