Bipolar Forceps Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights Forecast 2022-2031

Global Bipolar Forceps Market is valued approximately at USD 776 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period. Bipolar forceps are a type of normal surgical forceps which are similar in shape but vary in functionality. Since the surgical forceps are typically utilized to open and hold tissue, on the other hand, the bipolar forceps are meant to coagulate tissue. These instruments are primarily designed for measures that need accurate temperature control and helps to lower sticking and charring though the tissues coagulate. These instruments are also utilized as a part of a system including a bipolar electrosurgical generator which is specified for grasping, coagulating, cauterizing, and manipulating tissue throughout general surgery. The rise in incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer and neurological disorders, increasing inclination for minimally invasive surgeries, and growing awareness among people regarding diseases and infections are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer is second leading cause of morbidity and mortality around the world and is accountable for an anticipated 9.6 million deaths in the year 2018. Also, there were 18.1 million new cases of cancer registered around the world in 2018. In addition, as per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global burden of cancer is likely to reach almost 27.5 million new cases of cancer and 16.3 million cancer deaths by the year 2040. Similarly, as the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2019, around 1,762,450 new cases of cancer and 606,880 deaths were registered in the United States. Thus, the rise in cases of cancer is likely to promote the adoption of the bipolar forceps all over the world. However, the high cost of advanced surgical systems and lack of awareness are the major factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period.



The regional analysis of the global Bipolar Forceps market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing occurrence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing geriatric population coupled with improving healthcare infrastructure across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bipolar Forceps market across the Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

ConMed Corporation

Medtronic Plc

KLS Martin Group

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Integra lifesciences

Stingray Surgical Products LLC

Surgical Holdings



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Type:

Disposable

Reusable



By Application:

Gynecology

General surgery

Neurosurgery

Plastic surgery

Others



By End-Use:

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers



By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

