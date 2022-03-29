Palletizer Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 10:15:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- Palletizer Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The palletizer market accounted for USD 2.37 billion in 2019 and is expected to touch USD 3..27 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.34% . As organizations heighten their expectations of workplace safety and flexibility, the shift from manual to automated operations is growing in popularity. Palletizer is one of the most significant equipments among the significant automated material handling systems.



- Depending on the need, conventional palletizers or robotic palletizers are used to automate the pallet building process in a warehouse, distribution, or manufacturing facility. Depending upon the palletizer, many different technologies could also be employed to help the manufacturer make the perfect pallet.

- With the implementation of the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) in 2011, increased focus has been placed on preventing contamination in the US food supply. SCARA robotic palletizers are typically used for food processing. Their low cost, small footprint, and high throughput rates make them attractive to manufacturers looking to increase their efficiency.

- The pharmaceutical sector also plays an essential role in the palletizer industry. Fully automatic palletizers are used for unattended pharmaceutical production. Supported by the European & APAC pharmaceutical industries, the sector is booming. The growing interest and demand for Halal certified beauty products in the MEA region drive the growth of palletizer in the cosmetic industry. In APAC, the growth of palletizer in the personal care sector is fueled by the K-beauty trends with its whimsical and innovative packaging.

Key Market Trends



Food & Beverages Industry Offers Potential Growth



- The food and beverage industry has always been a key contributor to enhancing the market revenue of palletizer. As the competition between retailers continue to intensify, and government regulations become more stringent, the retailer demands continue to increase. Thus, the need for palletizing robots has never been more imperative for success in the food and beverage industry.

- Among all of the machinery products in packaging, palletizer is the most preferred and beneficial for the packaging of food and beverage items, due to its low cost, small footprint, and high throughput rate. Palletizing systems are useful elements at the end of a packaging line, a vital task for every industry, including pharmaceutical, chemical as well as personal care, and cosmetics.

- Due to space limitations within the facility, the centralized palletizing concept was the most practical option. The system's requirements included a neutral to a positive return on the cost of goods sold, a reduction in the forklift traffic around the production lines, improvements in the quality of work, especially ergonomics, and the installation of a robust and reliable system.

- Considering all the trends and innovations that are taking place, worldwide, related to the food processing industry with the implementation of selective compliance assembly robot arm (SCARA) as well as in the manufacturing industry, contributing to the decrease in energy costs, it can be concluded that it is braced for advancements in the packaging machinery as well as palletizer sector in the near future.

- According to PMMI, in 2018, 48% of dairy processors indicated a requirement for processing equipment improvements. A wide variety of end of arm tools are capable of handling single products to full rows, anywhere, and even entire layers of the product depending on customer needs. According to another PMMI report, 2 out of 3 manufacturing locations either have palletizing robots installed, plan to install or add them to their palletizing operations.



United States to Occupy Significant Market Share



- The United States is one of the largest and most advanced markets for adopting new and innovative palletizing solutions. The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices, results in significant growth in manufacturing and is poised to drive the demand for palletizing solutions in the country.

- Sectors, including retail, automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical, are the largest sources of demand for such solutions in the country. Prior to COVID-19, it was estimated that the US shipments of corrugated packaging exceeded 470 billion square feet by 2025 annually. The need for transportation of the products for the food and beverage industry to maintain an SKU that is cost-effective for shipping has resulted in the widespread adoption of the organization's palletizing solutions irrespective of their size.

- Post pandemic, this number is expected to be higher than the estimated owing to the increased demand to keep the actual product safer and highly sanitized.

- According to CBRE, the e-commerce retail sales grew by 25% during the quarter ending June 2020, in the country, reflecting the consumer shift to e-commerce, while grocery stores and building and garden suppliers each saw a 13% growth over this period. With such an increase in the e-commerce industry, it is expected that the actual share would surpass the previously predicted value in the e-commerce industry in the country, which would significantly increase the demand for the palletizers across warehouses and DCs.



Competitive Landscape



The palletizer market is fragmented and competitive. Some of the key players are A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp, ABB Ltd, Honeywell Intelligrated, Krones AG, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., etc. amongst others. Factors such as relentless competition to maintain market shares, domestic consumption and rapid urbanization have attracted many new players. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

