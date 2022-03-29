Microelectronics Cleaning Equipment Market | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 10:12:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- Microelectronics Cleaning Equipment Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The microelectronics cleaning equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.97% over the forecast period. Microelectronics devices such as wafers, MEMS, ICs, and PCBs, which are considered building blocks of almost all the electronic devices, require the cleaning process to maintain performance and reliability. Hence, microelectronics cleaning is a crucial step concerning the functioning of any electronic device in the semiconductor industry. The demand for cleaning such devices is rising, thereby driving the market growth during the forecast period.

- According to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), the global semiconductor market size is expected to reach USD 460 billion by 2021, compared to USD 412.3 billion in 2019. The semiconductor market is driven by the increasing need to manage power across electronics and miniaturization.

- With the increase in the growth of the semiconductor industry due to the integration of semiconductors into consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, tablets, television, laptops, iPods, cameras, washing machines, printers, music systems, and others, the market is experiencing significant growth as microelectronics cleaning equipment are used to clean silicon wafers, compound semiconductor device wafers, etc.



Key Market Trends



Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) to Drive the Market Growth



- Microelectromechanical system (MEMS) sensors offer several advantages, such as accuracy and reliability, and the potential to make smaller electronic devices. As a result, they have gained significant traction in the past few years. Industrial automation and demand for miniaturized consumer devices, such as wearables and IoT-connected devices, among others, across regions, are among the significant factors driving the MEMS sensors.

- Hence, with the growing demand for MEMS, the market is likely to grow. Wafer impurities and process particulates are one of the prime reasons for MEMS device failure. Therefore cleaning remains the crucial process in the MEMS domain.

- Moreover, the increasing military spending across regions is paving the way for MEMS sensors, like drones/unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The usage of MEMS pressure sensors in traditional fighter jets, with high-end navigation systems, is increasing significantly. MEMS solutions that have minimum standardization, based on applications, are highly customizable. ​

- Governments are focusing on smart manufacturing techniques by increasing automation and industrial control systems (ICS), to create a connected automated environment and improve the operational efficiencies across regions, such as Germany, the United States, China, and India. ​In addition to process control, the MEMS sensors find applications, such as automotive testing, condition monitoring of refrigerators, HVAC control, leak detection, pressure drops, etc. Such instances are likely to boost the market growth.



Asia-Pacific Holds Highest Market Share



- Asia-Pacific's semiconductor industry is driven by China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, constituting around 65% of the global discrete semiconductor market. In contrast, others like Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore also contribute significantly to its dominance.

- Significant demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics devices from countries like India, China, Japan, and Singapore encourages many vendors to set up production establishments in the region. The abundant availability of raw materials and the low establishment and labor costs have also helped companies launch their production centers in the region. ​

- Asia-pacific is witnessing demand for microelectronics from industries, such as automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial. Vendors operating in the market studied, such as Panasonic Corporation, Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. is headquartered in the region. Several other discrete semiconductor companies have a strong production base in the region due to the low-cost manufacturing benefit.

- Moreover, Taiwan is known for microelectronics manufacturing powerhouse for innovations and considered as one of the best producers of notebook PCs, LCD monitors, chip-testing, and chip-foundry services worldwide. Hence, the region has a vast scope for the market.



Competitive Landscape



The microelectronics cleaning equipment market is moderately fragmented. Players in the market are adopting strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and investing in improving their product offering to cater to the high demands from the semiconductor industry. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Growth in the Semiconductor Wafer Industry

4.4.2 Increasing use of MEMS

4.4.3 Increasing Demand for Smartphones & Tablets

4.5 Market Challenges

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Microelectronics Cleaning Equipment Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

