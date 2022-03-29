Fire Suppression Systems Market Drivers & Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 10:10:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- Fire Suppression Systems Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Fire Suppression Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Technological advancements and innovations in the manufacturing industry, regulations, growth policies, and government mandates, fast growth in wireless technologies for fire detection, and increased suffering to human life are the principal driving factors of the global fire suppression market.



- A sharp rise in fire accidents and hazards subject to defectively maintained electrical circuits, improper housekeeping rules, and availability of stock combustible substances, including flammable liquids or gases, will fuel the global fire suppression market growth. As per the stats U.S. Fire Administration (USFA), more than 1,318,500 Fires, 15,200 injuries, and 3,655 deaths were caused in the United States due to fire in 2018.

- The expanding investments toward the progression of environment-friendly and advanced protection technology coupled with the growing public attention towards safety and security, will enhance the market share. For instance, according to VuMA (Arbeitsgemeinschaft Verbrauchs- und Medienanalyse), as of 2019, 7.75 million Germans fully agreed that they would be willing to spend more money on an environmentally friendly product.

Key Market Trends



Commercial Segment to Register Significant Growth



- The commercial sector is projected to witness rapid growth subject to rising investments toward the construction of offices, educational institutes, and the hospitality industry. According to the World Bank, in 2018, the construction industry spending worldwide amounted to USD 11.4 trillion. Construction expenditures are expected to reach USD 14 trillion in 2025. These factors are expected to boost the sales of fire suppressors.

- Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing nations, coupled with increasing office floorspace, will foster the commercial segment's fire suppression market demand. For instance, as per the World Bank, in 2019, approximately a third of the total population in India lived in cities. According to the Population Reference Bureau, in 2019, the degree of urbanization worldwide was at around 54% and is projected to increase to 70% of the global population by 2050.

- Strict regulations about public safety, coupled with the commercial base's ongoing expansion, will positively influence the Fire Suppression Systems business landscape. For example, according to Samadhi Partners, in 2018, the retail database market is forecast to fall to USD 25 billion.



APAC to Dominate the Market



- The Asia Pacific added to a meaningful market share due to substantial growth in building infrastructure and growing investment in offshore development. Besides, increasing industrialization in developing economies like India and China, coupled with a notable number of floating liquefied natural gas vessels intended to be set up in Australia, is anticipated to increase the global fire suppression systems market over the forecast period.

- Besides, in the region, India has been increasing the investment in infrastructure-related projects over the past few years. For instance, in the recent union budget for 2019-20, India's government has designated around USD 63.20 billion for the infrastructure sector. The infrastructure sector in India witnessed investments worth USD 1.97 billion from private equity and venture capitals in 2018.

- The region is anticipated to dominate the Fire Suppression Systems Market owing to the considerable recognition of building safety codes coupled with growing hazards and accidents, stimulating product penetration. Assertive macroeconomic ideas, along with strengthening customer awareness toward the selection of safety equipment, will drive product penetration.

- The Chinese government has pledged to restore fire suppression measures to promote cultural relics preservation. National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) reported about 6 fire accidents at heritage sites in China in 2019. To prevent similar fire accidents at other heritage sites, the Chinese government is deploying firefighters and providing fire suppression measures, fostering market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The Fire Suppression Systems Market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of these players currently dominate the market. Major players are concentrating on product developments and the introduction of advanced technologies in the existing product lines to gain a competitive advantage. Prominent players in fire suppression market share include Johnson Controls International PLC(Tyco), Consilium AB Publ, Fike Corporation, Semco Maritime A/S, and Marioff Corporation Oy among others.



- Oct 2019 - Marioff delivered and commissioned a HI-FOG® high-pressure water mist suppression system for the new Päijät-Häme Central Hospital. The HI-FOG system will protect the entire building, which spans 33,600 square meters and is supplied with a HI-FOG Electric Pump Unit (EPU) and 2,300 sprinklers.

1 INTRODUCTION​

1.1 Study Assumptions​ and Market Definition​

1.2 Scope of the Study​



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY​



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY​



4 MARKET INSIGHT

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Fire Safety Systems Implementation and Regulatory Standards



5 MARKET DYNAMICS

