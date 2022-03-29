Kingsley DeSpain
Kingsley DeSpain - Business Development Manager for Lion Business Brokers
Lion Business Brokers is pleased to announce the hiring of Kingsley DeSpain as the new lead business development manager.
Kingsley comes to us with an extensive background in real estate sales and marketing. She is a professional with experience in building customer experience teams.
"I'm a highly effective communicator and problem-solver that identifies new business opportunities while also maintaining a focus on long-term client relationships through a consultative sales approach. Knowledge of the real estate industry, market trends, prices and networks, and technologies."
Kingsley has a degree in mass communication/media studies from Auburn University.
Contact Kingsley DeSpain, for your complimentary listing consultation
LionBusinessBrokers.com - Business Sales | Mergers & Acquisitions | Business Advisory
Owners who are looking to sell their business engage with Lion Business Brokers because they are trusted mergers and acquisition advisors. If you are looking to sell your business, our business listing services benefit you by managing listing process, advertising, and qualifying potential buyers. Having the LBB team represent you, gives you access to a team that specializes in marketing business in a way that will appeal to a larger base of qualified buyers. Our business broker services also provide you with the confidentiality you require in your business transactions by permitting us to market and interact with buyers that have gone through our screening process, which protects your anonymity.
Lion Business Brokers, Hires Kingsley DeSpain
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.