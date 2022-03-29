

Kingsley DeSpain

Kingsley DeSpain - Business Development Manager for Lion Business Brokers





AUSTIN, Texas - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Lion Business Brokers is pleased to announce the hiring of Kingsley DeSpain as the new lead business development manager.

Kingsley comes to us with an extensive background in real estate sales and marketing. She is a professional with experience in building customer experience teams.

"I'm a highly effective communicator and problem-solver that identifies new business opportunities while also maintaining a focus on long-term client relationships through a consultative sales approach. Knowledge of the real estate industry, market trends, prices and networks, and technologies."

Kingsley has a degree in mass communication/media studies from Auburn University.

Contact Kingsley DeSpain, for your complimentary listing consultation

LionBusinessBrokers.com - Business Sales | Mergers & Acquisitions | Business Advisory

Owners who are looking to sell their business engage with Lion Business Brokers because they are trusted mergers and acquisition advisors. If you are looking to sell your business, our business listing services benefit you by managing listing process, advertising, and qualifying potential buyers. Having the LBB team represent you, gives you access to a team that specializes in marketing business in a way that will appeal to a larger base of qualified buyers. Our business broker services also provide you with the confidentiality you require in your business transactions by permitting us to market and interact with buyers that have gone through our screening process, which protects your anonymity.

Lion Business Brokers, Hires Kingsley DeSpain

Press Release Service by

Original Source: