Dance Artist Questions Black Officers About Safety Through New Podcast 'inCOPnegro: Black & Blue'



inCOPnegro Black & Blue

Blue microphone on the left of the image with blue and red text to the right of the microphone.





AKRON, Ohio - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Dominic Moore-Dunson launches his first-ever podcast, inCOPnegro: Black & Blue, an interview-style podcast exploring the concept of "safety" through the lens of storytelling, parenthood, and police relations in Black communities throughout America. As a graduate of Futuro Media's podcast lab, Dominic is thrilled to announce this work releasing April 5.

inCOPnegro: Black & Blue, the companion to the dance-theater project inCOPnegro: Aftermath, aims to peel back the stories of individuals on both sides of the "thin blue line" while Dominic, a new Black father, looks to answer the question, "How am I supposed to talk to my children about the police?"

"As a 31-year-old Black man, I have been pulled over by police no less than 45 times in my life," states Moore-Dunson. "After the death of George Floyd in 2020, as a father-to-be, I realized for the first time I didn't only have to worry for my own safety, but that of my unborn son. I began reaching across my network asking Black parents, 'How do you teach your kids about the police?', and the overwhelming answer was, 'You just teach them to get home.' And then I got curious: what if I talked to Black police officers? And when I called, they answered."

Today, Dominic is excited to release Season 1 of inCOPnegro: Black & Blue with Season 2 planning to release in 2023. Over the past nine months, he has held interviews with Black officers, Black parents, and civic leaders throughout Ohio and across the country, starting with the same prompt: "What does safety mean to you?"

inCOPnegro: Black & Blue releases April 5, 2022, on Simplecast, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts and new episodes drop every Tuesday through the month of April. To learn more about the whole project or schedule a time to speak with Dominic directly, visit www.incopnegro.com.

The development of inCOPnegro: Aftermath is made possible in part by NCCAkron with additional support from Akron Reimagining the Civic Commons, Akron Community Foundation, and Akron Soul Train.

You can support and follow the making of this project by visiting www.incopnegro.com/support.

# # #

About the Artist: Dominic Moore-Dunson is an award-winning choreographer, professional dancer, producer, teaching artist, and speaker. A 2021 Top 40 finalist of the National Dance Project Production Grant of his work inCOPnegro, Dominic has received numerous recognitions as a choreographer, including 2021 Associate Artist at Atlantic Center for the Arts #180 with Doug Varone, 2019 Cleveland Arts Prize's Emerging Artist Award for Theatre & Dance, and 2019 fellow of The Ann & Weston Hicks Choreography Program at Jacob's Pillow. Moore-Dunson is a Creative Research Residency Artist and named a Creative Administration Research Fellow with the National Choreography Center at The University of Akron.

About NCCAkron

The National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron supports the research and development of new work in dance by exploring the full potential of the creative process. In addition to offering studio and technical residencies to make new work, activities focus on catalyzing dialogue and experimentation; creating proximity among artists and dance thinkers; and aggregating resources around dance making. For more information, visit nccakron.org.

Contact: Katie Wilber, 865-322-2636, katie.wilber1@gmail.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: