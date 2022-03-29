Signature Systems to Provide Cordish Gaming Group with Enhanced POS, EMV Tablet & Kiosk Functionality for Live! Casinos & Hotels

SSI Casino POS logo
Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), an acclaimed technology solutions provider that excels in point-of-sale solutions for F&B and retail entities of all concepts and sizes, is proud to announce that Cordish Gaming Group, a division of The Cordish Companies, will be harnessing the power of SSI for its industry-acclaimed Live! Casinos & Hotels in Maryland and Pennsylvania. The holistic solution for enhanced functionality includes multi-award-winning PDQ POS management systems, EMV-ready POS tablets, and multiple-tender, self-serve kiosks.
SSI will also provide seamless, value-added integrations to numerous third-party platforms, including Aristocrat Oasis, a multiple-award-winning casino management system. SSI's all-in-one suite of products and services will allow Cordish Gaming to measurably elevate the guest experience through industry-leading technology innovation. Cordish Gaming will also be taking advantage of SSI's enterprise mobile reporting for real-time dashboard analytics and a suite of all-encompassing reports. From most anywhere, Cordish Gaming management will be able to assess the 'health' of its enterprise and measurably streamline the auditing process.
"In addition to meaningfully enhancing our customer-facing technology and F&B reporting, we're vastly improving the underlying integration and support process by having a single-stop partner who is nimble, responsive, and attentive to our diverse needs," said Frank Bonini, SVP/CIO for Cordish Gaming Group.
About Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI)
New to the casino vertical, but with deep roots in food and beverage, SSI is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product, PDQ POS, is a top-rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams, including development, 24x7x365 live support, and data/cyber security; and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution. Products & services include a natively integrated enterprise reporting mobile app, natively integrated "In-Place Dining" mobile app, natively integrated online ordering, full PCI compliance, comprehensive menu management, RESTful APIs with full documentation, expert project management, and much more. Learn more at SSIpos.com.
About Live! Casinos & Hotels
Live! Casinos & Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly-acclaimed resort, casino and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Live! delivers a renowned blend of world-class accommodations and amenities, award-winning dining, casino gaming action, and headline entertainment, all in an exciting, spontaneous atmosphere that has become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide. Live! offers a premier gaming experience, including a strategic partnership with FanDuel Group, to bring unique promotions and sports engagement opportunities to all Live! properties. With a commitment to impeccable customer service and treating guests like part of the family, Live! properties attract millions of visitors per year seeking unique experiences with gaming, dining and entertainment, all in one location. The portfolio includes Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland-located in the Washington, DC/Baltimore corridor; Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia - located in the heart of the South Philadelphia Stadium District; Live! Casino Pittsburgh - located in Westmoreland County, PA; and PlayLive.com - the company's branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Live! Casinos & Hotels are owned and operated by Cordish Gaming Group, a division of the world-renowned developers The Cordish Companies. For more information, visit LiveCasinoHotel.com.
