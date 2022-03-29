WASHINGTON - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Publisher benton buckley books announces the forthcoming release of Modish: The Book of Great Design now available for preorder through a variety of booksellers, in stores April 2022.

Modish is a luxuriously large-format, 348-page book. It features the creativity of 25 sought-after interior designers based in North America. Breathtaking photographs present homes in a wide variety of styles, from classic to bold, minimalist to grand. Some of the featured homes are nestled within urban settings while others look onto sprawling landscapes, and each interior celebrates a distinctive sense of place.

Alongside the dramatic photo spreads, engaging editorial explains the designs and offers insight into the designers' creative process. Industry professionals as well as those looking for design inspiration will be impressed by the quality and variety of the content throughout. Readers the world over will be equally drawn to this thoughtfully curated collection.

Book Details

Title: Modish: The Book of Great Design

Pages: 348 | Dimensions: 9.5 x 13 inches

Hardcover Price: US $75 | ISBN: 9780999481875

Publisher: benton buckley books | Distributor: Independent Publishers Group

About the Author: Beth Benton Buckley has dreamed up, authored, and published lifestyle books on everything from celebrity event design, food, and wine to architecture, interior design, and travel. As much as Beth loves creating books, she loves the people in them even more. Telling stories through the perfect combination of thoughtful prose and sensational photography is what she does best. Of the dozens of titles to her credit, recent favorites include New View, which presents residential architecture throughout Florida, and Mastering Beauty, about the private lives and professional philosophies of top cosmetic surgeons. The founder of benton buckley books, Beth is obsessed with great quotes, adores fine design, and welcomes every opportunity for off-the-beaten-path travel. She is based in South Florida and Washington, D.C.

--more--

About the Publisher: benton buckley books' publications are carefully developed and personally curated to feature engaging content. Benton Buckley Books produces bold books, quirky books, edgy books, big books, small books, eBooks, and tangible books. Each printed edition is meticulously produced using the best methodologies and materials. benton buckley books is proud to have an amazing tribe of inspiring, dedicated, and creative women who make bold endeavors possible.

About the Distributor: Independent Publishers Group is the second largest and the most technologically sophisticated independent press distributor in the United States.

###

Press Release Service by

Original Source: