National Red Alert Launches Equity Campaign for the Fastest Emergency Response System Ever Devised

The team behind National Red Alert, Inc. has decided they've had enough. Modern news is filled with shootings, rapes, kidnappings, assaults, hate crimes, disappearances, and a slew of other violent crimes. The statistics are overwhelming and paint a very bleak picture. That is why a team of seasoned professionals with an impressive skill-set and extensive experience in the security industry has come together and decided to put their experience to work by protecting people outside their homes.
The team at National Red Alert identified the greatest issues in the field of personal safety and came up with a system that promises to change the statistics in the U.S. Together they created Red Alert, a life-saving system that puts the power back in the hands of the victim and away from the criminal.
In the words of National Red Alert CEO and Co-Founder Robert Adams: "Our mission is to help transform the culture in the U.S. from one of personal danger to one of personal safety - by helping to prevent an assault or a shooting before it begins. Starting with the EDIS patented platform and by applying our collective expertise in software, systems, networks and security applications, the Red Alert system makes this possible."
Red Alert is an innovative device that uses ComBadge and Event Driven Information Systems (EDIS) powered technology to connect people to an emergency response team in nanoseconds. Co-founder Chet Przygoda is the brilliant mind behind the creation of the EDIS technology and holds multiple patents for the technology.
The Red Alert system provides:
- Speed. Near instantaneous response. As soon as the user presses the ComBadge, they are connected to emergency personnel within nanoseconds.
- Simple User Action. A victim may not be able to think clearly during an emergency, which is why simplicity in control is critical.
- Comprehensive transmittal of data. Emergency services recognize who you are, your exact location and place you in live voice and/or video contact with emergency professionals.
- Historical Data. Once engaged, Red Alert begins recording via voice and/or video, creating an accurate live and historical location log during the event.
The Red Alert System started in 2016 when the team came together and has been in development for 5+ years, undergoing intensive research and development. They are now ready to move forward; reaching out to accredited investors via their $5M Reg D 506c equity crowdfunding campaign. The company has a solid business plan with impressive projections growing exponentially.
For more information on the offer, Accredited Investors CLICK HERE.
About National Red Alert, Inc: The Red Alert system, with the ComBadge Portal attached, transforms any smart device into the fastest, most comprehensive personal emergency response system ever devised.
For more information about National Red Alert: http://nationalredalert.com
To contact via email, write to Robert Adams at: robert@nationalredalert.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.