Prima Asia Limited to Launch Blockchain Payments Technology and Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market

Prima Asia Limited, an evolving fintech startup, is set to launch its innovative blockchain-powered payments technology across the Asia-Pacific region.
With a release date set for Q4 2022, Prima Asia Limited believes that their ground-breaking payments technology "Primawire" will provide clients and businesses with faster transfer speeds, a highly secure data network, and 70% reduced transaction fees than their competitors.
Blockchain is currently one of the most exciting technological advancements. It is a distributed, encrypted database model that solves a lot of issues with online trust and security. Business spending on blockchain technologies is expected to reach $11.7 billion in 2022.
"Our company has already forged relationships with several of Asia's largest financial institutions, and the payments prototype has been integrated and tested on their internal data networks, yielding impressive results. We will be introducing a money transfer technology that is unlike anything else on the market right now," says Jia Shaoqing, Chief Executive Officer of Prima Asia Limited.
Prima Asia Limited has also announced that they expect to release the Primawire app in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East by 2024, followed by North America in early 2025.
Utilizing blockchain, Primawire will reduce traditional limitations while providing a quicker and safer payments solution. It will bring independence and flexibility to online payments and allow users to consolidate and send various payments at speed.
Prima Asia Limited aspires to become a market leader in the global money transfer technology industry by incorporating innovative blockchain technology into their soon-to-be-released money transfer solution.
About Prima Asia Limited
Prima Asia Limited is a technology company that challenges legacy giants within the finance industry by developing a revolutionary payments technology built on blockchain and accelerating the shift towards a cashless society.
Press Contact: Mr. Martin Zhihao - Investor Relations Officer
Email Address: martin.zhihao@primawire.com
Telephone Number: +852 5803 2873
Office Address: Cheung Kong Centre,
2 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong.
