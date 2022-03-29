appCURE Announces appCURE Capture and Packager Version 3

LONDON, England - March 29, 2022 - (

appCURE (ssh2apps limited) announces the latest version of appCURE Capture and Packager products. Version three offers new features and capabilities that help customers speed up workspace and server migration transformation projects and helps solve the legacy application compatibility challenges. The latest update has been re-developed with an improved user interface and enhanced application compatibility features to support the migration from older operating systems.

New features in appCURE V3:

New UI experience

Improved running application capture with additional features

Application assessment capabilities

New MSIX packaging engine for appCURE Packager

New code signing certificate features

New application compatibility fix ups

Full support for x64 applications and Capture supports 16/32/64bit capture

Easier licensing model

Chief Technical Officer Ryan Mangan, describes the latest release as a significant enhancement to the product portfolio's capabilities to help solve the industry application migration challenge:

"We are pleased to announce version three of our product portfolio, which provides customers with accelerated migration techniques to resolve the challenges customers face when migrating from older operating systems."

appCURE is also pleased to announce the latest technology and alliance partnerships:

appCURE becomes Microsoft Co-sell ready and publishes products on the Azure Marketplace to improve customer access to the product portfolio.

appCURE joins the Citrix ready Program to help Citrix Customers accelerate their Workspace migrations.

For more information, visit appCURE at www.appcure.io or the appCURE Cloud listing on Azure Marketplace.

About appCURE

appCURE enables you to capture, update and transform your applications to any modern secure digital platform, be that physical, virtual or cloud. With appCURE's unique 'on disk capture' capability, there is no requirement to have to install media, undertake lengthy 'clean' machine builds or deep application knowledge or skills. appCURE can automatically analyse and build your applications in place, ready for deployment in the broadest set of formats and compatible across many platforms. Applications tied to old operating systems and platforms hold back your business and increase your costs with extended support, older, less agile platforms and increased security issues. appCURE enables your IT teams to quickly modernise your applications and support your digital transformation agenda while streamlining the migration process with a comprehensive automation toolset.



Media Inquiries: Public relations

Email: info@appCURE.io

SSH2apps Limited

