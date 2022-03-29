Electrosurgical Device Market- Global Size, Growth Insight, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast To 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 09:55:32 / Comserve Inc. / -- The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.



Research Nester released a report titled "Global Electrosurgical Device Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ which delivers detailed overview of the global electrosurgical device market in terms of market segmentation by product, by application, by end users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

Rising demand for minimally invasive cosmetics and aesthetic surgical procedures combined with benefits of non-invasive treatments such as speedy recovery, decreased hospitalization and curtailed risk of infections is considerably contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, growing initiatives and improvement made in these instruments by the industry players is expected to boost the business growth. Moreover, rising geriatric population and technological advancements in the field of electro surgery devices are anticipated to propel the market growth in the near future. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The market is bifurcated by product into electro surgery generator, argon and smoke management systems, electro surgery instruments and electro surgery accessories. Among these segments, the electro surgery instruments & accessories segment is anticipated to account for leading shares on the back of growing number of medical practices along with rising adoption of electro surgical instruments in various surgical procedures across the world. Additionally, availability of high specialty treatments in the hospitals is anticipated to raise the demand for electrosurgical devices. On the back of these factors, the hospital segment is estimated to witness highest growth as compared to specialized clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Geographically, the global electrosurgical device market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the leading market shares will be attained by the market in Asia Pacific region. This can be attributed to increased healthcare infrastructure and huge investments by major key players for research and development activities pertaining to electrosurgical devices in the region.

Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Boost the Market Growth

There is a significant increase in the geriatric population which is susceptible to various diseases such as cardiovascular, cancer, obesity, gastric diseases, intestinal illnesses and others. Significant increase in the prevalence of the diseases and rising public awareness related to minimally invasive surgeries along with increasing government initiatives in order to improve healthcare services is expected to propel the growth of the market in upcoming years.

Stringent Regulations

Stringent government regulations pertaining to production and distribution of electrosurgical devices is anticipated to negatively affect the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global electrosurgical device market which includes company profiling of Boston Scientific Corporation, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, Olympus Medical Systems Corp., Bovie Medical Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, Megadyne Medical Products Inc., and Medtronic Plc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global electrosurgical device market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

