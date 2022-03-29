Graphic Processors Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 09:52:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- Graphic Processors Market offers overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.



Market Overview



The graphic processors market is expected to register a CAGR of 33.35% over the forecast period. According to the ITA, the United States media & entertainment industry is expected to reach more than USD 830 billion by 2022. The rapid growth of the industry will trigger the adoption of desk-based PCs and tablets, which have high-end graphics cards and processors to enhance the gaming experience.



- The market for gaming applications is rising due to increasing consumer spending on tablets, smartphones, and notebooks, which is driving the demand for graphics processors in order to provide high visual effects and high-speed gaming applications.

- Factor fueling the graphic processor market growth is the increasing usage of processors to support graphics applications and 3D content in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, automotive, real estate, and healthcare. For instance, to support manufacturing & design applications in the automotive sector, CAD and simulation software leverage GPUs to create photorealistic images or animations.

- The rise of geographic information systems (GIS) and immersive multimedia are also acting as the drivers for the graphics processing market. Increasing usage of applications such as GIS providing real-time spatial and geographical data is rising owing to smartphones, tablets, and other mobile computing devices' penetration. A GIS allows users to generate a query, analyze spatial information, map data, and provide output. However, to provide real-time information, mobile computing devices incorporate graphic processors on a large-scale.

- Moreover, the inability to attain a proper balance between system performance, efficiency, and power consumption is posing a challenge to market growth. Further, declining workstation sales may also hamper the graphic processors' market growth over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report



The Graphic processors are devices used for the purpose of accelerating a wide range of tasks from drawing a simple text and graphic on a computer to designing and analyzing complex three-Dimensional (3D) models. A graphic processors is a single-chip processor which boosts the performance of video and graphics and is used to lower the burden on CPU. Graphic processors are used in embedded systems, consoles, workstations, personal computers and mobile phones to deliver faster performance and better rendering.



Key Market Trends



Gaming Industry to Augment the Market Growth



- The gaming hardware market is huge, spreading across all types of platforms from handheld devices to tablets, phones, PCs, consoles, and location-based arcade and gaming parlors. Gaming machines evolved from powerful location-based machines found in arcades, restaurants, and bars to in-home machines in the form of dedicated gaming consoles and/or microcomputers, and then PCs.

- Gaming machines use one of two types of CPU processor, ARM, and x86-based machines. Those machines fall into five or more platforms including, consoles, notebooks, desktops, mobile devices and various types of location-based devices found in arcades, restaurants, bars, amusement parks, casinos, and iCafe/net cafes. For instance, AMD integrates a GPU in with an x86 processor and calls it an accelerated processor unit APU.

- Moreover, the hardware landscape is constantly in flux. For instance, the latest graphics cards in the USD 350-USD 500 price range completely changed, with AMD and Nvidia overhauling their lineups for the growing 1440p gaming market. Nvidia announced the RTX 2060 SUPER, RTX 2070 SUPER, and RTX 2080 SUPER to replace its unsupered versions of the 2070 and 2080, while the RTX 2060 remains in the line.

- However, Nvidia is also investing significantly in technology and offering customizable solutions to gamers. The company announced its powerful GPU, titled Titan RTX, which uses Nvidia's Turing architecture and offers 130 teraflops of deep learning performances, as well as 11 GigaRays of ray-tracing performance. The new display port on the GPU is designed for next-gen VR headsets, which will only need one wire to connect to PCs.

- The gaming environment has been further expanded with the resurrection of virtual reality, and the introduction of augmented reality for gaming. For instance, AR games like Niantic Lab's Pokemon Go, are location-based games and use Google Maps to augment a mythical world filled with characters from the Pokemon. Users are encouraged to explore new alleys or hunt for hidden characters on their mobile screen, and in the real world, they end up walking several miles.

Asia-Pacific to be Fastest Growing Market



- Developing countries in the Asia Pacific, such as China, Japan, Singapore, and India are expected to witness high demand. This may be attributed to increasing adoption of mobile computing devices as well as high demand for gaming applications in the region.

- The Japanese gaming market is the third-largest in the world due to the continued success of several mobile gaming companies in the country. Japanese gamers spend more than players in any other country. The average spending per Japanese player is approximately 2.5 times higher than that in western Europe and nearly 1.5 times higher than that in North America.

- With the growing adoption of IoT devices that gather huge amounts of data which needs to be monitored and analyzed, the demand for high-end computing systems has effectively increased in the automotive sector in the Asia-Pacific Region.

- Moreover, countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore are shifting the paradigm towards technological enhancement, therefore the region has the highest smart devices sales from smartphone, tablets, to PlayStation & Gaming PC.This attribute to increasing demand for Graphic Processors.



Competitive Landscape



The graphic processors market is consolidated due to major players of the market to adopt novel strategies to improve manufacturing techniques and widen their product portfolio to gain a competitive edge over the other market players. The major players in the market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., among others.



- September 2019 - NVIDIA and ASUS announced that the Quadro RTX 6000 GPU will power the world's most powerful laptop, the ASUS ProArt StudioBook One. It joins 11 other new RTX studio systems, launched in time for IFA, the world's largest electronics conference, and brings the total number of RTX Studio systems to 39. The Quadro RTX 6000 at the heart of the ProArt Studio book One enables creatives and other innovators to tap into the power of a high-end deskside workstation without being chained to their desks.

- March 2019 - AMD and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. had a multi-year strategic partnership in ultra low power, high-performance mobile graphics IP based on AMD Radeon graphics technologies. As part of the partnership, Samsung will license AMD graphics IP and will focus on advanced graphics technologies and solutions that are critical for enhancing innovation across mobile applications including smartphones.

- March 2019 - AMD had its new AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs that will be included in the all-new Mac Pro. Built on industry-leading 7nm process technology, AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs provide groundbreaking levels of graphics performance for computation-intensive tasks, including rendering, 8K video, video effects, and other high-end content-creation workloads.



