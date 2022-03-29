Nutraceutical Packaging Market: Growth Insight, Rising Demand, Share and Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 09:49:44 / Comserve Inc. / -- The market for nutraceutical packaging is estimated to witness a significant growth by expanding at a notable CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period of 2019-2027.



Research Nester released a report titled "Nutraceutical Packaging Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ which delivers detailed overview of the global nutraceutical packaging market in terms of market segmentation by material type, by product type, by nutraceutical product and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

Nutraceuticals are health supplements which can be taken in various forms such as food as well as medicines. The increasing adoption of a healthy lifestyle by the population all over the world has led to an increased demand for nutraceutical products, thereby driving the growth of the nutraceutical packaging market.

The market for nutraceutical packaging is estimated to witness a significant growth by expanding at a notable CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The market is anticipated to attain a market size of about USD 4.2 billion by the end of 2027. The various health benefits of nutraceuticals and a growing awareness among people for a number of health and fitness activities are some of the considerable factors leading to the growth of this market. Additionally, the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging materials is estimated to support the growth of the market.

The market for nutraceutical packaging is segmented by material type, by product type, by nutraceutical product and by region. The material type segment is further divided into metal, glass, paper & paperboard and plastic (polyethylene, polypropylene) and others, out of which, the paper and paperboard segment is estimated to observe the highest growth in the market. This can be attributed to the increasing concerns pertaining to the environment as well as reduction in the usage of plastic owing to its toxic effects on the surroundings.

The market in North America region is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the global market owing to high demand for healthy food products along with an increased shelf life of nutraceutical products. Europe is another region estimated to witness a significant rise in the production and manufacturing of the nutraceutical products, thereby driving the growth of the packaging market. The nutraceutical packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period on account of the growing population and booming economies in the region, especially in countries such as China and India. Improved financial conditions in Middle East and Latin America are estimated to drive the growth of the market in these regions.

However, the high cost of nutraceutical products is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global nutraceutical packaging market which includes company profiling of MJS PACKAGING, AMGRAPH Packaging Inc., NuEra Nutraceuticals Inc., JohnsByrne Company and Glenroy Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global nutraceutical packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

