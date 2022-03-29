Matthew Good Joins Premier Sotheby's International Realty as Managing Broker of Its Lakewood Ranch Sales Gallery

Matthew Good Managing Broker
Headshot of Matthew Good the new managing broker for Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Lakewood Ranch sales gallery
Premier Sotheby's International Realty has named Matthew Good as managing broker of its Lakewood Ranch sales gallery, located at 8141 Lakewood Main Street, Suite 101.
An accomplished real estate executive, Matt has extensive sales leadership and management experience, previously serving as managing broker of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Park Shore sales gallery. He also worked as chief operating officer of a multi-office real estate brokerage based in Minnesota. Throughout his career, Matt has sold, managed, and been an owner aligned with Sotheby's International Realty® and other national brands.
"I am delighted to welcome Matt back to our leadership team. I have enjoyed the privilege of knowing Matt over many years, and I am confident his expert knowledge of our global brand and track record of success will be an asset in one of our most dynamic markets," said Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby's International Realty.
"I have known Budge for a long time and having an opportunity to work again in a dominant company like Premier Sotheby's International Realty is an incredible honor," said Matthew Good, managing broker of the Lakewood Ranch office. "I am beyond excited to be working with an amazingly talented group of sales professionals in the Sarasota market."
About Premier Sotheby's International Realty
Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby's International Realty has over 1,400 associates and employees in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby's International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage is a division of The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida's business community since 1964. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.
