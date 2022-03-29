Europe Border Security Market: Industry Insights , Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 09:23:43 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Europe border security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



The Europe border security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



- The recent surge in unauthorized violation of a country's borders for illegal activities such as arms and human trafficking has bolstered the deployment of border security systems as a countermeasure to such infiltration.

- Since the essential infrastructure of a nation are the primary targets of a terror outfit for inflicting mass casualties and cause substantial damage to the economy of the country, border security systems are considered to be the first line of defense against such attacks by disrupting the supply chain for the illegal movement of goods and people that can result in a security escalation at a later stage through the deployment of proper screening systems at several checkpoints.

- The advent of Intelligent Fencing Systems that can simultaneously access and deploy several sophisticated sensors and devices for data collection and processing is anticipated to revolutionize the border security market on a global level.

Key Market Trends



Increased Acts of Infiltration Driving Deployment of Border Security Systems



Terror organizations are anticipated to have enhanced their technological know-how and skills, considering the type of IED attacks carried out by them globally. This has significantly escalated the dimension of security threats as terror attacks have become intricately planned and highly sophisticated to inflict maximum damage. A sharp rise in terrorist activities in the past decade, globally, has resulted in the security agencies to focus on the protection of national boundaries. The use of advanced explosives has augmented the need for developing new scanning and detection systems at checkpoints to counter the emerging threats, which has led to the launch of multiple border security systems to cater to the demand and specifications of border security forces and homeland security agencies. On this note, in June 2018, the European Commission announced its plan to almost triple its spending on border controls in response to the refugee crisis. The spending in the 2021-2027 budget period is expected to increase to almost USD 40 billion. An increased budget allocation is envisioned to foster the procurement and deployment of new border security systems, driving the growth prospects of the market in focus during the forecast period.



The United Kingdom will Generate Significant Demand for Border Security Systems During the Forecast Period



The United Kingdom is currently developing its advanced surveillance capabilities. In November 2017, Ultra Electronics announced that it's Communication and Integrated Systems (CIS) business segment, based in Greenford, United Kingdom, has been awarded a UK contract valued at USD 19.14 million to support the provision of advanced surveillance capability until 2019. The UK Border Force uses a range of technology to assist with their searches, including carbon dioxide detectors and motion sensors as well as sniffer dogs to detect clandestine on-board lorries. ePassport gates are currently available for the UK and EU nationals to enable faster processing at the border checkpoints and airports. Efforts are being divested towards developing new border security and immigration systems that make better use of data, biometrics, analytics, and automation to improve both security and fluidity across the border. UK based lawmakers are addressing complex border challenges through a combination of strategy, policy, processes, and manpower aided by technology. The UK also provides third-party security services to other countries. As of 2019, the UK border authorities are using money ring-fenced for aid to train, finance, and provide equipment to foreign border control agencies. Under the UK Border Force's "Project Hunter", the agency works with foreign security authorities to bolster their border intelligence and targeting capabilities with UK's technical and strategic prowess. Project Hunter is part of a broader trend of countries with sophisticated surveillance capabilities training, financing, and equipping foreign security agencies. As data-gathering is increasingly used by these countries to investigate people, conduct intelligence, and deter migration, they are also exporting them to other countries.

Competitive Landscape



The Europe border security market is fragmented with emerging local players with technological knowhow threatening the dominance of market leaders, such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Cobham plc, and Thales Group. The new market players aim to gain leverage by providing an all-round solution at a fraction of the cost quoted by the leading players without compromising on the quality or reliability of their systems offerings. Thus, the vendors must provide advanced and high-performing border security to sustain market share and succeed in the intensely competitive market environment. In-house manufacturing capabilities, global footprint network, product offerings, R&D investments, and a strong client base are the key areas to have the edge over competitors. Increasing cross border threats are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period, thereby making it an ideal time to adopt new border security systems. The competitive environment in the market is likely to intensify further due to an increase in product and service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.



