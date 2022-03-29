Allulose Market Segments & Supply Demand Forecast to 2028

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 09:18:14 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global allulose market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028.



Research Nester has released a report titled "Allulose Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's five force model.

The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, in one of its statistics stated that during the year 2018, around 1.5 million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed among U.S. adults who were aged 18 years or older.

The statistics portray the increasing concern for health amongst individuals on the back of bad food habits along with the intake of foods that contain high calorie sugar. Food manufacturers around the world are increasingly emphasizing to develop healthy foods owing to the shift in trend amongst consumers for healthy foods as a part of their healthy food habits. As such, there is an upsurge in the demand for raw materials in the food manufacturing industry which meets the need for taste as well as provides health benefits. Allulose is one such type of monosaccharide sugar which promotes an improvement in the temporal profile with similar upfront sweetness like sucrose and has the ability to synergize itself with other sweeteners. Moreover, in the manufacturing of bakery products, utilization of allulose provides the same characteristics in comparison to sucrose, such as providing the bulk, browning, caramelization and texture. The increasing demand for allulose sugar from food manufacturing industries and other end user industries is thereby anticipated to drive the growth of the global allulose market in the upcoming years.

The global allulose market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. The market is segmented by application into bakery, confectionary, diary, food, therapeutic food, pharmaceuticals and others. Among these segments, therapeutic segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of rising demand for therapeutic foods, especially read-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) by governmental institutions around the globe to fight against the global issue of malnutrition. The United Nations International Children's Education Fund (UNICEF), in one of its statistics stated that it procures around 75-80% of the global demand for RUTF around the world, which includes 30-35k metric tons (MT) of RUTF paste which is suitable enough to treat around 2.1-2.5 million children around the globe.

Geographically, the global allulose market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of support from the government in the region in terms of providing Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) notification to the sugar, along with rising awareness for the consumption of healthy foods amongst the consumers which is raising the demand amongst food manufacturers in the region to use low-calorie sugars such as allulose for the manufacturing of food.

However, concerns for the impact on sales of food manufacturers owing to restrictive use of the sugar in nations such as Europe, as they claim the sugar might pose a safety risk to human health, is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global allulose market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global allulose market, which includes profiling of Anderson Advanced Ingredients, LLC, Tate & Lyle TATE, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., CJ CheilJedang Corp. (KRX: 097950), Heartland Food Products Group, Apura Ingredients, Merck KGaA MRK, Blue California, Biosynth Carbosynth and Ingredion Inc. INGR.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "Allulose Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028", analyses the overall allulose industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global allulose market in the near future.

