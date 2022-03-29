Yatra Online, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 1, 2022

Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Yatra Online, Inc. YTRA ("Company"), India's leading corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its fiscal third quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 before market opens in New York on Friday, April 1, 2022. The Company will post the release in the Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.yatra.com.
The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on April 1, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 6:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.
Dial-in details for the live conference call:
US/International dial-in number: +1 856-344-9221
Confirmation Code: 6176351 (Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the Confirmation Code)
Dial-in details for the replay:
A telephone replay will be available for five days following the conclusion of the conference call.
US/International dial-in number: +1-719-457-0820
Confirmation Code: 6176351
This replay can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.yatra.com.
About Yatra Online, Inc.
Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India and is India's leading corporate travel services provider with over 700 corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website https://www.yatra.com/. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 94,000 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,400 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels. The company recently launched a freight forwarding business called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.
For further information, please contact:
Manish Hemrajani
Yatra Online, Inc.
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
ir@yatra.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118497
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
