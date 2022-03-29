Zuum Transportation, a Logistics Technology Company, Lands Feature in Fast Company With Newswire's Help

Zuum Transportation is an Irvine, California-based company that optimizes logistics by combining a digital freight marketplace with a shipper TMS, broker SaaS, carrier TMS and mobile driver app.
This rapidly growing tech startup provides its users with a logistics super-platform that automates a company's freight, and as Zuum's CEO, Mustafa Azizi, explains, the company is able to, "Move anything, anywhere, anytime on one platform. Zuum it."
Zuum Transportation joined Newswire's Media Advantage Plan (MAP) in January 2022 with the goal of becoming the leading logistics technology provider for manufacturers, freight brokers, and carriers.
To meet and exceed this goal, Newswire's media and marketing experts continue to act as an extension of Zuum Transportation's team to create and implement an integrated media and marketing communications strategy to build brand awareness, increase website traffic, attract website visitors, earn valuable media mentions, and more.
"We're pleased to be working with Zuum Transportation to amplify their message and connect them with their target audience through strategic press release distribution," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire.
A major focus of Newswire's MAP program is turning its clients' owned media into earned media, and that's exactly what the industry leader in press release distribution services has been able to achieve for Zuum Transportation.
In fact, in just two short months, Newswire facilitated a feature in Fast Company's list of The 10 Most Innovative Logistics Companies of 2022.
Fast Company is a monthly business magazine that comes in digital and print and focuses primarily on business, design and technology. Its website attracts nearly 3 million website visitors a month which significantly expands the brand's reach to better connect with its target audience.
In addition to these media mentions, Zuum Transportation has earned features in Yahoo! Finance, Daily Advent, and AlleyWatch as well.
"By leveraging our industry-leading press release distribution services and the expertise of our team, Zuum Transportation has been able to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time to secure these valuable features in top-tier publications," added Terenzio.
Visit newswire.com today and learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping companies grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy.
About ZUUM Transportation
ZUUM Transportation is a logistics technology company based in Irvine, California. Founded in 2016, ZUUM offers a shipper TMS, freight broker software, carrier TMS, and a mobile app for truck drivers that are connected within the Logistics Super Platform. These tools enable customers to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their logistics operations while automating their transportation networks. Our vision is to optimize logistics and streamline supply chains globally by defragmenting the industry.
