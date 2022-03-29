Autoimmune Disease Drugs Market- Industry Size, Share, Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Trends, Industry Growth, Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 09:07:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- The market for autoimmune disease drugs is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.



Research Nester released a report titled "Autoimmune Disease Drugs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" which delivers detailed overview of the global autoimmune disease drugs market in terms of market segmentation by drug, by disease, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

As per the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, around 22.7% or 54.4 million adults in America had doctor-diagnosed arthritis as per the National Health Interview Survey 2013-3015, with a higher prevalence in women (23.5%) than in men (18.1%).

Autoimmune disease is a chronic health condition caused when the immune system body starts attacking its own cells. Autoimmune disease can be either localized or systemic. The market for autoimmune disease drugs is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by drug, by disease, by distribution channel and by region.Based on drugs, the market is segmented into NSAIDs, anti-inflammatory, interferons, antihyperglycemics and others, out of which, the anti-inflammatory segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the autoimmune disease drugs market on the back of high number of applications of this drug. Anti-inflammatory drugs can be used to treat disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, gout, psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis and others.

On the basis of geography, the autoimmune disease drugs market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in North America is anticipated to observe greater growth opportunities on account of increasing research and development activities focused on finding a cure for autoimmune disease. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest rate as a result of improving healthcare infrastructure and development of better treatment facilities.

Increasing Improvements in Government Regulations and Growing Drug Approvals to Boost the Market Growth

The rising number of drugs being approved for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders is a major growth driving factor for the autoimmune disease drugs market. Moreover, the increasing research and development in the area of autoimmune disease is predicted to lead to more drug approvals in the coming years.However, the high cost of treatment for autoimmune disease is estimated to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global autoimmune disease drugs market which includes company profiling ofAbbott Laboratories, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Biogen and Amgen. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global autoimmune disease drugs market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

