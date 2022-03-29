

Hotel Convention Technology Market Leader Xpodigital Expands into Las Vegas

Orlando, Florida-based Xpodigital is expanding into Las Vegas to help venues upgrade their technology infrastructure and support new approaches including live, virtual, and metaverse events.





Orlando-based Xpodigital, the full-service convention internet and display technology partner most trusted by hospitality and events professionals to deliver flawless digital experiences, has moved key management positions to Las Vegas as the first step in becoming the city's first choice for fully-managed conference internet and digital signage solutions.

Over the past decade, Xpodigital has cemented its customer-first reputation, delivering exceptional digital experiences and flawless internet and wifi for major hotel brands and marquee event properties across Central Florida, the theme park capital of the world. Xpodigital managed properties were the first to unveil innovative hybrid and remote convention services in 2020, adopt the latest cloud-based digital signage and LED wall technology, and leverage Xpodigital's proprietary content management system (CMS) and patented text-to-screen capabilities.

"For more than 20 years, Xpodigital has provided the best digital infrastructure and management services from our Orlando headquarters for some of the world's largest and most prominent meetings, trade shows and business conference events in Las Vegas. Our goal going forward is not just to service individual events, but establish ourselves as a trusted local technology solutions partner with each of the venues on an ongoing basis," said Xpodigital's president, Gabe Gilligan. "The only way to do this right is with a significant local presence, and that's what we're committed to."

Increased digital reliance over the last two years has underscored the critical need for venues to provide clients with a strong internet backbone to support live and virtual events. Many conference venues have realized that their current technology infrastructure simply was not designed for the extraordinary demands of today's in-person and hybrid events. Xpodigital is focused on helping event spaces in Las Vegas enhance their infrastructure and capabilities so they can host with confidence and deliver world-class digital experiences now and into the future.

"Today's events demand impressive digital displays and secure, reliable internet access. Xpodigital is now an active and ongoing part of the event solutions community in Las Vegas, and we can't wait to help our clients create the absolute best experiences for their guests," said Rich O'Brien, Xpodigital's VP of Business Development.

About XpoNet Corporation dba Xpodigital

Established in 2000, Xpodigital is a rapidly growing full-service convention internet and digital signage services company based in Orlando, Florida. Xpodigital powers digital experiences for leading hotel brands, corporate events and convention centers in the United States. For more information, please visit www.xpodigital.com.

