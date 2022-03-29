Longwood Fund Announces Longwood Healthcare Leaders, a Web Conference for Industry Leaders, on May 4-5, 2022

BOSTON - March 29, 2022 - (

Longwood Fund, an early-stage life science venture firm focused on company creation, will convene several hundred top biotech and pharmaceutical leaders at its Spring MIT Longwood Healthcare Leaders meeting, hosted virtually via web conference, on May 4-5, 2022, and co-hosted by Nobelist and Biogen/Alnylam co-founder Phil Sharp.

The meeting focuses on a broad spectrum of topics affecting the biopharma ecosystem. Biopharma CEOs and C-suite executives, heads of R&D, therapeutic area heads, top academics, and healthcare investors will join off-the-record discussions of ideas, strategies and insights intended to help translate groundbreaking discoveries into medicines to help patients.

Hosted by Longwood Fund, senior industry leaders will speak in moderated keynotes, fireside chats, and discussion panels: Moderna co-founder Bob Langer; FDA CBER Director Peter Marks; Regeneron President & CSO George Yancopoulos; Bayer Pharma CEO Stefan Oelrich; Broad Institute Vice Chair David Liu; CSL CEO Paul Perreault; Seagen CEO Clay Siegall; Genentech research and early development head Aviv Regev; Takeda R&D head Andy Plump; Amgen R&D head Dave Reese; Pfizer CBIO Aamir Malik; Biogen US President Alisha Alaimo; Johnson & Johnson CMO Joanne Waldstreicher; Mass General Brigham CEO Anne Klibanski; Otsuka US CEO Kabir Nath; BioNTech Chief Strategy Officer Ryan Richardson; NIBR BD head Philip Gotwals; former Pepsi/Apple CEO John Sculley, among others.

Topics discussed include big biopharma R&D strategies, cross-industry collaboration, launching and building biotech companies, expediting treatment and cure research, sourcing and identifying novel technology, patient centricity, neuroscience innovation, drug discovery sciences, clinical trial efficiency, raising and managing capital, among others.

Profits from the meeting benefit charities, including Ukrainian humanitarian efforts, Life Science Cares, The Boston Foundation, Harvard Medical School, MIT, and others. Registered participants are invited to join a garden party at the Westphal residence with Governor Charlie Baker at the close of the meeting, in Brookline, MA.

Longwood Healthcare Leaders

Longwood Healthcare Leaders meetings bring together leading biotech and pharma CEOs, heads of R&D, top academics, and healthcare investors for off-the-record discussions to drive transparency and collaboration to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. To learn more, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

Longwood Fund

Longwood Fund is a venture capital firm dedicated to creating and investing in novel healthcare companies that develop important treatments to help patients while targeting significant value for investors. The Longwood team has a long history of successfully launching and building important life science companies while providing operational leadership and strategic guidance. Collectively, the Partners at Longwood Fund have co-founded 24 companies with over 20 launched or marketed drugs and therapies, as well as over two dozen clinical-stage assets, all focused on helping patients in need. Companies founded by Longwood Fund, or its principals prior to the founding of the Firm, as lead investor and CEO/CBO include Vertex, Acceleron, Momenta, Alnylam, Sirtris, Vor, TScan, Pyxis Oncology, Immunitas, Be Biopharma, ImmuneID, Tome Bio, Photys, Carbon Biosciences, and DEM Bio. To learn more, visit www.longwoodfund.com.

