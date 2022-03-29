Software Company Makes Official Move to 4-Day Week - Boosting Work-Life Balance



edison365's four-day week

How the edison365 team have been spending their extra day off





Following a successful three-month pilot scheme, innovation management platform edison365 confirms a 32-hour four-day week for its employees in the USA and UK. The company has been pursuing a better work-life balance for all teams and has had positive feedback from employees and customers alike.

The organization originally trialed a 4.5-day working week in 2020 - making Friday a half-day with a finish at 2 pm for all. As this trial was successful, they decided to take it a step further and move to a four-day week.

These changes mean that teams can spend more time on what matters to them - having quality time with their children, taking up a new hobby, or simply doing those little things that give life meaning.

Lexi Cegelski, an Account Manager based near Seattle, said: "I plan on spending the extra day making time for me - because normally I'm running around between my kids' schools and their different events."

Individual team members can choose between Monday and Friday as their additional free day. If they prefer, they can split this and have two half-days off. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will remain core business days, with all team members working. Throughout the working week, continuity of staffing levels will be maintained to ensure customer service levels are unchanged. The working week will be 32 hours with no reduction in salary.

As a true advocate of work-life balance, and with his passion for innovation and challenging convention, edison365's CEO Ivan Lloyd has always believed that there must be a better way than the usual Monday to Friday:

"I've always believed that the work-life balance wasn't right. So, for me, giving everybody that opportunity to have an extra day to do the things they want to do is very important.

"There's no downside to this. Our customers have been very supportive - they love the fact that we've made this move. Plus, the level of delivery and outcomes that we've seen as a business are equal to where they were before we made the change. And that's what's important - the outcome and not the number of hours."

We believe that these changes will help to not only improve our teams' well-being, but also the productivity of the company as a whole. We're happy to be pioneers in a space that, we believe, represents a true work-life balance and a path to a healthier life as a society. We'll be sharing our knowledge and best practice with those willing to embark on this journey.

edison365 works with companies around the world to help them take their ideas from the drawing board to the balance sheet.

Additional information: https://edison365.com/about-us/4-day-week/

