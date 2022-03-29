OOOOO Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited OOOO OOOOF ("OOOOO" or the "Company"), a mobile commerce platform, is pleased to provide an update on its business.

In the first three months of 2022, the Company has focused on two major technology initiatives, delivering the OOOOO Software Development Kit ("SDK") and its recently launched Fanz platform.

The OOOOO Web SDK is an extension of the existing video commerce platform and has been designed to serve three types of users: commerce companies ("sellers"), creators and shoppers. The solution allows sellers to list products for sale via the OOOOO portal and link these to their existing commerce site, and create live shows using Open Broadcaster Software ("OBS") or a native app. Using the OOOOO web portal, the sellers can grant permission for third party creators (influencers, models, experts, etc.) to make live shows using a creator app, selling the products of the sellers. These creators can tag products and record live shows on a native app, which is marketed by simply sharing a HMTL5 link. Using such a link means it can be shared across different platforms. The final stakeholder in the process is a consumer, who can watch the live show by clicking the HTML5 link. This show is web based and can be hosted on the site of the sellers. This means the user does not need to have installed an app, and any shopping transaction can happen on the e-commerce site of the sellers. The sellers also do not need to pay a transaction fee to a social media platform.

The Company has been developing this extension to the platform for the last few months and is already in testing. It is expected to be in the hands of clients in or about April 2022. The Company expects to sell this software directly to clients, as well as through resellers including agencies and payment companies. The business model will be software as a service, monthly subscription fees plus a percentage of gross market value.

In addition to the development of the OOOOO SDK, the Company has launched a football-based community called Fanz.com. Fanz.com targets the global football market, offering access to non fungible tokens ("NFT"), gaming and video commerce. The first NFT sold on the platform was the John Motson NFT, based on the former BBC commentator. Since launching, the Company has been selling NFTs on the primary issuance of the Fanz.com site, with a further 5 ETH of secondary trading on platforms including Opens and Rarible. Fanz will be an early user of the OOOOO SDK live shopping feature, marketing memorabilia and NFTs to football fans. Fanz is already planning further NFT drops on the platform including Italian goalkeeper Gigi Buffon and Maradona. The Company plans to launch approximately 50 NFTs in 2022.

Fanz.com plans to launch football themed games in 2022 that will be interoperable with their primary and secondary NFTs that it creates for players, teams and legends of the game.

OOOOO is the majority shareholder of Fanz.

Management Change:

In light of our recent focus, the Company has changed the allocation of human capital in the UK to personnel with a background in technology delivery and change management, including people who have extensive experience in large scale technology programs. The Company has also reduced headcount in the USA. Tom Judge, the former COO, has departed the business in connection with this change in focus and will pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank him for his contributions to the Company.

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce

OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

Interactive video commerce continues to explode as a mega-trend in China, estimated to reach $420 billion this year according to McKinsey. OOOOO are focused on delivering a technology platform and app to enable brands, retailers, and entrepreneurs to embrace the live stream economy.

