DCS Announces Strategic Partnership with Streamline Transportation Technologies to Kick-off International Expansion in SaaS

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. DCSX DCSI 7QU, a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Streamline Transportation Technologies to deliver SaaS solutions on next-generation Video Telematics ("Product"). With an estimated CAGR of 15%, Video Telematics is a natural fit for DCS current product portfolio and future solutions. Video Telematics provides the customer with video evidence in the event of a crash, and key insights into driver behavior through Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Product enables operators of Streamlines' Navistream™ solution to experience the power of Video Telematics in addition to Navistream™ Onboard intelligence and Electronic Logging Device (ELD) compliance.
Streamline is a division of Arrow Transportation, a 100+ year-old, well-known logistics company in Canada. With over 1,000 employees, Arrow is leading the way with developing service focused transportation solutions in truck transportation, logistics, marine services, manufacturing, transportation technology, facilities management, civil construction (environmental), and distribution systems.
"We are thrilled to launch this strategic partnership with Streamline and Arrow Transportation. Their deep understanding of the Canadian market, combined with our comprehensive IoT offering is a great fit for our mutual growth," said Michael T. Lawless, Executive Vice President of Sales at DCS.
About Streamline
Streamline Transportation Technologies Inc., an Arrow Company, is a leading provider of fleet management solutions for the transportation industry. Streamline combines telematics with advanced wireless and vehicle automation technologies to make vehicles safer, cleaner, and more productive. Streamline's core products include Navistream™, an ELD and telematics platform, and Degama, a Transportation Management Solution (TMS). The integration of the platforms allows Streamline to offer a complete package of fleet solutions, customizable to any fleet size. For more information, visit stti.com.
About DCS
DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com. DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Contacts:
Bill Espley, Director
billespley@gmail.com
604-630-3072
Chris Bursey, CEO
cbursey@dcsbusiness.com
858-525-2483
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118477
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
