PET Kegs Market: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast till 2027

Research Nester has released a report titled "PET Kegs Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter's five force model.

Breweries of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are increasingly finding out ways to lower their cost of storage and transportation. The adoption of PET kegs has massively helped these companies to lower their costs as PET kegs help beverage manufacturers to easily store and transport beverages. As a fact, the demand for PET kegs amongst beverage manufacturers have grown significantly in the recent years. Additionally, with the growing production of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to meet the rising consumption of beverages around the globe is also contributing towards the greater adoption of PET kegs amongst the manufacturers. Moreover, with advancement in industrial technologies, PET kegs have also been known to be using recycled PET instead of virgin PET, which has significantly lowered the cost of production of PET kegs, thereby influencing significantly towards the rising demand for PET kegs. Such factors are driving towards the growth of the global PET kegs market.

The global PET kegs market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The market, which was valued at USD 90.50 million in the year 2018 is thriving on the back of increasing demand for premium alcoholic beverages such as craft beer, along with the rising popularity of low-alcoholic beverages and increasing adoption of kegged wine around the globe. Additionally, the market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 205.57 million by the end of 2027.

The global PET kegs market is segmented by capacity into 10L-20L, 20L-30L and others. Among these segments, 20L-30L segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The segment held a market share of 50.50% share in the year 2018 and is anticipated to cross USD 106.68 million by the end of 2027 on the back of the benefits observed in the optimization of logistic supply chain processes by the beverage manufacturers thereby helping to lower overall transportation cost.

Geographically, the global PET kegs market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, Europe, which held the largest market share of 44.52% in the year 2018, is anticipated to grow with a modest CAGR over the forecast period on account of increasing adoption for storage and transportation of variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, along with the growing consumption of alcoholic beverages in the region. Moreover, the region is also famous for several non-alcoholic beverages such as kombucha and coffee amongst others, which is also considered as a key factor promoting towards the growth of the market in the region. The International Coffee Organization, in one of its statistics, stated that consumption of coffee in Europe increased by 1.2% in the year 2019, accounting to a total consumption of 54.54 million bags.

However, concerns for the utilization of stainless steel and wood for the manufacturing of kegs, which might hamper the sales of PET kegs, is anticipated to be the major factor to act as a barrier to the growth of the global PET kegs market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global PET kegs market, which includes profiling of Petainer, OneCircle, PolyKeg S.r.l., Rehrig Pacific Company, Keg Exchange GmbH, MCT Company MCT, Dolium, Petkos, Oxebar and Techpac India.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "PET Kegs Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027", analyses the overall PET kegs industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global PET kegs market in the near future.

