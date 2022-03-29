Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends and Future Opportunities Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 08:23:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) Market offers overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.



The static random access memory market was valued at USD 420 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 372.97 million by 2025, at a CAGR of -1.96% over the forecast period



- The demand for electronics components in the consumer electronics segment and microcontrollers, embedded systems, programmable devices and application-specific ICs in the industrial and scientific sector, automotive industry, aerospace industry, and life sciences industry has experienced a continued overall escalation.

- The growth of this industry, coupled with technological advancements and improved infrastructure has directly impacted the demand for multiple components that are used as the building blocks of such systems. Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) has been one similar segment impacted by the growth in the electronics industry.

- In the first role, the SRAM serves as cache memory, interfacing between DRAMs and the CPU. Currently, a majority of the SRAM manufacturers have stopped at Level 3 cache. AMD filed for a patent for using (High Bandwidth Memory) HBM as an L4 cache. The idea of use is still debated by the industry experts as L4 cache on a chip has not been presented yet.

- According to industry experts, SRAM has continued to remain a necessity in the market. The qualities in the Fin Field Effect Transistors (FinFET) have remained good even for 10 nm and below chips. Vendors are investing significantly by improving the density efficiency and offer a device with reduced power consumption.



Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronics to Hold Significant Share



- The demand for cellular RAM is growing at a rapid rate and increasing the application of SRAM in cellular devices is expected to impact the market. Flash memory can be replaced by SRAMs, thus, providing several opportunities for the manufacturers. The increase in sales of smartphones is expected to increase the demand for mobile SRAMs, making smartphones the major revenue-generating source in the global mobile SRAM market.

- The requirements for high-speed performance are continuously increasing in consumer electronics owing to the rising need for memory density and high processing power while maintaining the cost of the product more or less intact.

- Equipped with advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data analytics, the SRAM has the capability to address the requirements pertaining to processing speeds and memory density in the consumer electronics sector. It is coupled with the advanced technologies, can be used to store the vast amounts of data that is being generated in the industry.

- Cisco Systems estimates that the number of connected wearable devices worldwide could reach 1,105 million units by 2022 from 593 million units in 2018. This growth of IoT and wearable technology would provide adoption opportunities for the market studied.



Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share



- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold major share over the forecast period, mainly with the growing demand from China, Japan, and South Korea, owing to the presence of key industry participants. The rising popularity of smartphones and demand for newer memory technologies have increased the growth of computationally-intensive consumer electronics, thereby, creating a range of opportunities for SRAM in this region.

- For embedded high-speed applications, Static Random Access Memory (SRAM) continues to be the memory of choice, from mobile to high-performance servers being utilized in Asia-Pacific.

- System-on-chip (SoC) is one of the most modern forms of technology being underutilized and further research for high-speed applications is ongoing. This technology has nominated a large number of different research areas which would lead the existing technology towards one of the most widely used computing technology.

- Indian companies are positioning themselves to benefit from the shift to mobile devices, multimedia, networking and broadband applications, all of which are bolstering the demand for SoC technology. According to the International Technology Roadmap for Semiconductors (ITRS), embedded SRAM will continue to dominate the area of SoCs approaching 90% within 2020.



Competitive Landscape



The static random access memory market is highly fragmented as the market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. The competitive rivalry in this industry is primarily dependent on the sustainable competitive advantage through innovation, levels of market penetration, and power of competitive strategy. SRAM vendors are investing significantly to develop more efficient forms of SRAM technologies. For instance, OEM manufacturers are integrating more compact forms of technologies in their product offerings and are demanding compact SRAM modules for their respective product offerings.



- April 2019 - Cypress Semiconductor Corp. announced that it has closed its joint venture transaction with SK Hynix system ic, Inc., which was announced on October 25, 2018. All regulatory approvals have been completed and the joint venture, SkyHigh Memory Limited, has now begun full operations.



