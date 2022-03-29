E Woman Launches Mentoring Program to Assist Girls, Women in Uzbekistan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - March 29, 2022 - (

In Uzbekistan, a former territory of the Soviet Union, women are still faced with oppression and are often denied the personal rights many take for granted. Amy Shakhlo Karaman, founder and CEO of E Woman and a native of Uzbekistan, is committed to helping women and girls in her homeland overcome these restrictions. In support of this cause, E Woman announces the launch of its new mentoring program, which will provide Uzbekistan's women with the opportunity to receive an education in the United States.

E Woman, founded in 2021, is a global social networking platform where women can connect to and support each other. E Woman is available on www.ewoman.world and is offered in every language. Members can join categorized groups anonymously or with their usernames to share their stories and connect in a judgment-free space.

E Woman's program will assist women and young girls who believe in their rights outside of what the "norm" is in their culture. Participants will receive financial assistance to attend college in the United States, which will help further their personal growth as well as provide access to education. Karaman is writing recommendation letters and will match donations made through the sale of Bright Soul bracelets and T-shirts to provide financial support.

"It's our hope that through this program we'll give these women and young girls the opportunity to create a better life," Karaman explained. "At E Woman, our goal is to support women in all aspects of their lives. We firmly believe every person deserves the right to have access to an education if that's what they desire."

Vanderbilt and Belmont Universities, both located in Nashville, are partnering institutions for the program. Karaman is also a board member for Sister Cities of Nashville, which has assisted with efforts to increase relations between Uzbekistan and the Nashville community. Karaman attended a meeting with Uzbekistan's U.S. ambassador Javlon Vakhabov, Nashville's Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, and the president of Belmont University during the ambassador's March visit to the city. Ingenium Schools also is providing support for the program.

Karaman created the E Woman app to serve as an online women's support group and give women a safe place to empathize with others who may be going through similar experiences. It also provides forums for different events and stages in a woman's life, including single moms, working moms, finding work-life balance, and coping with a loss.

