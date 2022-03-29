Long Beach Airport Awards KDG a Construction Management Services Contract for Long Beach Airport Taxilane Projects



KDG Construction Consulting is pleased to announce the company's recent award to provide Construction Management Services for the Taxilane K Reconstruction and Taxilane U Construction Projects at the Long Beach Airport (LGB). KDG's experienced team of aviation and construction management professionals have provided expert oversight, review, planning, coordination and logistics, stakeholder engagement, and CM services to multi-billion-dollar landside and airside projects throughout the western United States for over 40 years.

"Long Beach Airport is an asset to the Long Beach community. It generates $8.6 billion in economic impact and supports 46,000 jobs. As such, the airport is a critical piece of Long Beach infrastructure. KDG is proud to serve the airport as it executes its master plan to not only preserve its historic legacy, but to deliver a safe, sustainable, and community-focused airport," said Lydia Kennard, President and CEO of KDG.

KDG, a Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), was selected for its substantial history of providing construction management services for airports within the FAA's Western-Pacific Region, including Los Angeles World Airport (LAWA), Long Beach Airport (LGB), Van Nuys Airport (VNY), Burbank Bob Hope Airport (BUR), Ontario International Airport (ONT), and Seattle International Airport (SEATAC). The project team handling this upcoming work has extensive expertise related to FAA airport construction standards and regulations, best practices, technical plans, and specifications. This experience is paired with a deep knowledge of Long Beach Airport's operations. KDG's experience to engage airport stakeholders along with our processes in coordination and logistics management will allow the airport's management to deliver an exceptional project outcome and strong tenant satisfaction while minimizing operational impacts.

"We are honored to be selected for this important project," stated Laura DV Smets, KDG's Project Executive. "Both Long Beach Airport projects will be similar technically in their civil and electrical improvement scopes of work (airfield pavement, markings, lighting, signage, and drainage) while posing unique phasing, logistics, and construction access challenges. Key priorities for both projects will be safety and ensuring minimal impacts to operations, tenants, and the general aviation community."

KDG has assembled a highly qualified team that will provide LGB with a proven track record in the field. Our team includes ASL PM, a California-certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), that will provide office engineering services and Twining Inc., who will provide materials testing and inspection.

About KDG

KDG Construction Consulting is a professional consulting firm founded in 1980. The firm provides full-service construction management services, including program management, project/construction management, program/project controls, QA/QC and inspection services specializing in the aviation, transportation, and infrastructure industries. KDG belongs to a family of companies, which includes Quality Engineering Solutions (QES), a full-service pavement engineering and construction inspection firm. Together, our family of companies is comprised of over 120 professionals with offices in four states and operations in nearly 10 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.kdgcc.com.

