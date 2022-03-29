Gb Sciences' Nanoparticle Encapsulation Technology Improves the Efficacy of Terpenes for Use in Our Chronic Pain Formulations as Demonstrated in New Research Article

LAS VEGAS - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Gb Sciences, Inc. GBLX, a leading cannabis- and plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company, announces that their sponsored study investigating the effect of nanoparticle encapsulation of three cannabis-based terpenes on their potential efficacy in pain management was published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics on March 25. For the Gb Sciences-sponsored study, researchers at the University of Seville in Spain have developed time-released, oral nanoparticles to deliver Gb Sciences' patent-protected chronic pain formulations, which are based on synergistic mixtures of terpenes. Terpenes are normally highly volatile, highly lipophilic molecules that are difficult to formulate into stable drug products, so Gb Sciences and their colleagues believe that nanocarriers can improve their stability, solubility, and bioavailability.

"This research represents an important advance in the creation of novel terpene-containing pharmaceutical products for chronic pain, which have the potential to deliver relief over time in a safer and more efficient manner through our time-released delivery technology," said Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, President and Chief Science Officer of Gb Sciences, who co-authored the paper with researchers from the University of Seville in Spain and Chaminade University in Hawai'i. "There was a considerable technological challenge to developing a suitable drug delivery system for terpenes. This study demonstrates how nanomedicines offer an elegant solution for administering these efficacious molecules and opens up new opportunities for their use in chronic pain medicines."

In the U.S. alone, chronic pain represents an estimated health burden of between $560 and $650 billion dollars, and an estimated 20.4% of U.S. adults suffer from chronic pain that significantly decreases their quality of life. Despite the widespread rates of addiction and death, opioids remain the standard of care treatment for most people with chronic pain. Concerns over those issues have made novel chronic pain treatments such as Gb Sciences' therapies an important and promising field of research and development.

The Gb Sciences-sponsored study tested the effect of poly(lactide-co-glycolide) nanoparticles containing the three terpenes versus the effect of free terpenes in a cell model with TRPV1 receptors, which are known pain receptors. The study found that the encapsulated terpene nanoparticles produced significantly higher calcium responses alone or in combinations versus the free terpenes alone or in combinations. The elevated calcium responses through the TRPV1 channels indicate greater activation of these pain receptors, which can have an analgesic effect via desensitization of these important pain receptors.

In addition to its potential therapy for chronic pain, Gb Sciences has four other advanced preclinical-stage programs, including a Parkinson's disease treatment being prepared to enter a first-in-human clinical trial.

To learn more about Gb Sciences, visit www.gbsciences.com.

About Gb Sciences and GbS Global Biopharma

Gb Sciences, Inc. is a plant-inspired, biopharmaceutical research and development company creating patented, disease-targeted formulations of cannabis- and other plant-inspired therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market through its Canadian subsidiary, GbS Global Biopharma, Inc. The "plant-inspired" active ingredients in its therapeutic mixtures are synthetic homologues identical to the original plant compounds but produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices. Gb Sciences' intellectual property portfolio contains six issued U.S. and three issued foreign patents, as well as 18 U.S. and 49 foreign patent-pending applications. In its drug development pipeline, Gb Sciences has five preclinical phase product development programs. Gb Sciences' lead program for Parkinson's disease is being prepared for a first-in-human clinical trial. Gb Sciences' formulations for chronic pain, anxiety, and depression are currently in preclinical animal studies with researchers at the National Research Council Canada. The company also recently received positive preclinical proof-of-concept data supporting its complex mixtures for the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome related to COVID-19, and its lead candidates will be optimized based on late-stage preclinical studies at Michigan State University. Gb Sciences' productive research and development network includes distinguished universities, hospitals, and Contract Research Organizations. To learn more, visit www.gbsciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to future results or events, which are forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "could," "should," "anticipates," "likely," "believes" and words of similar import may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further, information concerning the Company and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect the Company's business and financial and other results, are contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Media Contact

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

Press Release Service by

Original Source: