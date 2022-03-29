Cypherpunk Announces Further Disposal of Animoca Brands Shares

Cypherpunk Realizes 268% profit in 5 months
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. HODL CYFRF ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for blockchain, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce that it has disposed of further shares of Animoca Brand Corporation Limited ("Animoca Brands"), through secondary market trades.
To date, Cypherpunk Holdings has sold 1.5M shares in Animoca Brands for a VWAP of CAD $3.81 ($4.05 AUD). This translates to a 268% ROI over a 5 month holding period and total proceeds of CAD $5,401,149 from the sales.
Cypherpunk retains 500K ordinary shares in Animoca Brands which it expects to hold leading into the company's anticipated IPO.
About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.
Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca Brands.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's expectation or belief regarding its investment in shares of Animoca Brand and Animoca Brand's future performance or business. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.
Officer/Director Contact:
Jeffrey Gao
Chief Executive Officer
jeff@cypherpunkholdings.com
Office: 1-647-946-1300
Investor Relations Contact:
Veronika Oswald
Investor Relations
veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com
Office: 1-647-946-1300
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118399
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
