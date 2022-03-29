Epilators Market Outlook To 2028- Global Epilator Market To Expand By A CAGR Of 8.5% Throughout 2020-2028

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 07:24:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- The epilator market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028



Research Nester has released a report titled "Epilator Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers detailed overview of the global epilator market in terms of market segmentation by epilator type, form, distribution channel, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

Epilator is a personal care device that is used by individuals to remove growing hairs on the skin. Based on the functionality of waxing, the rotatory blades of the epilators remove the hairs from its roots. The major benefit of using epilators is that it gives the user cost effective salon services and it do no demand replacement of its parts at regular basis.

The epilator market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by form into cordless and corded, out of which, the cordless segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the numerous benefits associated with the cordless epilators, such as greater portability, can be used in all directions, along with the freedom to use the epilator without the cord getting tangled. Regionally, the global epilator market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.Among these regions, the market in North America is anticipated to grow at a decent rate over the forecast period on the back of the presence of a huge working population, coupled with the increasing need for advanced personal care products, backed by the increasing disposable income of individuals.

Growing Need for Portable Handheld Hair Removal Devices

The personal care segment in the consumer appliances industry has observed significant advancements in technology. As such, epilators, which are used as a personal care appliance for the removal of hair, has observed a high adoption rate over the years owing to the benefits associated with the device, along with the increasing household disposable income of individuals around the globe and the increasing purchasing power. Moreover, these devices have been a major attraction for the working population, which is growing significantly over the years. Owing to the lack of time for personal hygiene as well as to travel to a beauty salon for hair removal services, epilators have been an effective tool for such people. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global epilator market over the coming years.

However, concerns regarding the side effects associated with the use of epilators, including redness of skin, sore skin, skin bumps and others, is predicted to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global epilator market, which includes company profiling of Emjoi, Inc., KoninklijkePhilips N.V. PHIA, Panasonic Corporation 6752, Procter &Gamble PG, Vega Industries Private Limited, EpiladyUSA, Spectrum Brands, Inc. SPB, The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global epilators market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

