Injection Molding Machine Market- Overview by Manufactures, Business Analysis, Opportunity, Industry Growth, and Forecast to 2028

Research Nester released a report titled "Injection Molding Machine Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers a detailed overview of the global injection molding machine market in terms of market segmentation by product type, machine, clamping force, end-user, and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter's five force model.

Injection molding machines are used for mass manufacturing of molded plastics, metal, or rubber parts. Owing to its applications in the production of automotive components and plastic products coupled with its increased efficiency in production output, the injection molding machine market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by machine into hydraulic, electric, and hybrid, out of which, the segment for hydraulic is anticipated to hold the leading share in the injection molding machine market. This can be attributed to its advantages such as providing peak power as per the requirement along with its key benefits such as enhanced performance and, longer lifetime and service period.

Based on the regional analysis, the injection molding machine market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. The market for injection molding machines in the Asia Pacific is predicted to hold the highest share in the market on account of the increasing automobile and plastics industries along with the competitive production costs in this region, as well as for the presence of leading market players.

Growing Demand of Automotive Parts and Accessories to Boost the Market Growth

As per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), 98.1 million motor vehicles were produced around the world in 2018.

The increasing automotive industry and its requirements for automobile parts such as a bumper, seat covers, and lighting systems are fueling the demand for injection molding machines. Further, the demand for automobiles is constantly increasing in China, India, and Japan. Additionally, there is increased demand for plastic products worldwide. This is anticipated to significantly expand the injection molding machine market. However, the high tooling cost of machines and basic design constraints associated with parts are estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global injection molding machine market which includes company profiling of Haitian Plastics Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (HKEX:1882), Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. (HKEX:0057), The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. 5631, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Negri Bossi S.P.A, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. 6302, GSH Industries, Dongshin Hydraulics Co., Ltd., Milacron Ltd., and Arburg Ltd. The profiling enfolds the companies' key information, which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global injection molding machine market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

