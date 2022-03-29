Antiretroviral Protease Inhibitors Market- Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Market Trends Forecast To 2028

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 06:49:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- Top Key Players; Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Tibotec Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO



Research Nester published a report titled "Antiretroviral Protease Inhibitors Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers detailed overview of the global antiretroviral protease inhibitors market in terms of market segmentation by mechanism of action, disease indication, distribution channel, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

Antiretroviral protease inhibitor is used to inhibit the functioning of a protease i.e. splitting proteins into smaller polypeptides or single amino acids. These smaller fragments are needed for viral growth and replication. Inhibition to the functioning of protease results into reduction in viral growth. Global antiretroviral protease inhibitors market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028 owing to increasing prevalence of diseases such as HIV and HCV. According to WHO, 37.9 million people were living with HIV globally in 2018 and out of those 62% were receiving antiretroviral treatment. With the increasing number of HIV cases globally coupled with the high prevalence of this disease along with the increasing number of tests for HIV diagnosis are expected to drive the market growth for antiretroviral protease inhibitor market.

Geographically, the global antiretroviral protease inhibitors market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America region is expected to lead the market on the back of presence of key drug manufacturing firms and their technical advancements in the healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, key players are focusing more in this region to strengthen their position in an established market. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to grow significantly on the back of rising awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region. Furthermore, the rise in awareness about antiretroviral protease inhibitors in the African and Asian region is expected to drive global market as well.

Increasing Cases of HIV Infected People to Boost Market Growth for Antiretroviral Protease Inhibitor Market

According to WHO, around 37.9 million people were living with HIV (including 1.7 million children), with a global HIV prevalence of 0.8% among adults in 2018 and this number is rising every year. With the rise in number of infected people coupled with rising awareness among people about HIV, the demand for drugs for its treatment is also increasing which may boost the market growth. However, side effects and unbearable toxicity of protease inhibitors is expected to operate as key restraint to the growth of antiretroviral protease inhibitors market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the antiretroviral protease inhibitors market which includes company profiling of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY, Tibotec Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Company Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., CYTOSKELETON, INC., Merck & Co., Inc. and Genentech, Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global antiretroviral protease inhibitors market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

